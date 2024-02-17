Why Did Kelly Rowland Walk Off Today Show Set? Find Out As Rita Ora Fills In For Mea Culpa Actress

In an unexpected turn of events, Kelly Rowland abruptly departed from the Today Show, citing dissatisfaction with her dressing room. The sudden exit threw the morning show into a scramble, with Rita Ora stepping in as a last-minute replacement. The incident sheds light on the challenges behind the scenes of live television production.

Dressing Room Dispute

According to sources, Kelly Rowland and her team were dissatisfied with the dressing room that was provided to them, which ultimately led to her decision to leave the set. The disagreement over the dressing room resulted in a series of events that led the morning show producers to look for an immediate replacement. "Kelly walked out because she and her team didn't like her dressing room," a source told PEOPLE. "Rita Ora agreed to fill in at the last minute. Many people at the show, inside and outside of the show, were impressed with how great she was."

Rita Ora's Impromptu Role

After Kelly Rowland had to leave, Rita Ora agreed to step in at the last minute. Remarkably, Ora was able to take over without any issues, and was praised by both the show's staff and external observers for her impromptu hosting skills. This unexpected switch demonstrated the ability of live television production to handle unforeseen challenges with ease.

Although representatives for Kelly Rowland and the Today Show declined to comment on the dressing room dispute, the incident showcases the complicated dynamics that can influence live television. Rita Ora's swift and commendable substitution demonstrates the adaptability required in the entertainment industry to ensure the show must go on despite unexpected obstacles.

