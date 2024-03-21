Kenny Chesney Helped Taylor Swift When She Was Just 17; Country Singer Was Impressed With The Eras Tour Star Early On

In his latest interview, Kenny Chesney opened up about an old incident he and Taylor Swift shared together.

The country artist had already discovered the talent that the Eras Tour star held but even then he could not recognize the impact she would have on the world music industry in the near future.

About Kenny Chesney’s 2007 tour

It was the summer of 2007 and the When the Sun Goes Down singer had his tour all set. One particular artist from this tour, who Kenny Chesney recently remembered is Taylor Swift.

She was as young as 17 and was supposed to be touring with the country star. The shake-it-off singer was all excited as she was supposed to perform as an opening act, but unfortunately, this had to be canceled on time. Because the Blank Space artist was young and a beer company had become a sponsor, Swift was later removed from the bill.

It was the Flip Flop tour of Kenny Chesney that the Bad Blood singer remembered in her recent cover story with Time.

After this incident, Kenny had sent the young singer a note along with a check, stated Taylor Swift in her interview with Time.

Advertisement

Reading this piece, Kenny Chesney got in touch with the pop star and told USA Today, "I texted her and told her thank you for the love, and I was stunned she remembered it."

The Dont Blink singer further stated, "To see what she did with that and the person she is now and the artist she is now and the creator that she is now — it is unbelievable what she has become."

Kenny Chesney about Taylor Swift

Kenny Chesney while being one of the humble artists in the country music industry, also seems to be a fan of Swift.

During the same interview, the I go Back singer exclaimed, "I love Taylor.”

He further continued about her creativity and what an impressive artist Swift has become.

Remembering the old times, the 55-year-old artist stated, "I saw that early, but I didn’t know it would turn into this. When she couldn’t do our tour and then she surprised me at a couple of shows and came onstage to sing with me, I saw that look in her eyes that you can’t teach."

There has not been an official collaboration between the two but they have surely spent great memories and dazzling performances on stage together. Speaking of their performances, the She’s Got It All singer and the Gorgeous artist have performed together at Nashville stops of Swift's 2011 Speak Now Tour and Chesney's The Big Revival 2015 Tour.

ALSO READ: Elli Avram walks the ramp for Nitya Bajaj