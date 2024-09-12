MTV VMAs 2024: Taylor Swift “plaid” it well in corset top and shorts and Katy Perry takes us straight into future with her metallic fringe dress

Katy Perry never misses a beat when it comes to making a grand entrance, and at the 2024 MTV Music Video Awards held at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, she certainly brought her A-game. The pop queen was spotted in the press room wearing a jaw-dropping silver fringe dress from Area, reminding us all why she’s the ultimate fashion chameleon. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Katy Perry channeled disco ball energy in a head-turning metallic fringe dress. The halter neckline created an elegant and flattering silhouette, drawing attention to her shoulders and décolleté while allowing the fringe to take center stage. The dress was adorned with cascading silver fringe that sparkled with every move and swirl.

To enhance the dress' aesthetics further, it featured a thick knot belt at the waist, which accentuated her frame while at the same time lent some playfulness and structure to it. Complementing this was a knot detail around the shoulder, adding an extra layer of drama.

But here’s where things get even more daring. Her dress had a thigh-high slit that revealed a bodysuit lining underneath, which she rocked like a true fashion model. Her dress is worth Rs 1,29,300.

The ensemble was perfectly complemented by the accessories. Katy donned a simple silver choker that also reflected the sheen of the dress. The silver metallic heels were perfect to give that extra sparkle and glamor to the dress while trying to convey the metallic theme of the dress.

The Dark Horse singer stuck with a metallic theme; her lipstick was a nude brown, which balanced off the bold colors of her eye makeup. She wore mascara-laden lashes and smokey metallic eyeshadow that complemented her dress. Her cheeks were flushed gently, giving her that warm glow that was in sync with the cool tones of her outfit.

Her hair was styled into soft waves, parted down the middle and flowing gently on both sides of her shoulders. This hairstyle added a classic feel, which went well with an otherwise futuristic appearance and also brought her face into focus, thereby complementing the makeup she wore.

Katy Perry’s VMAs look was an exemplary fusion of contemporary style with a touch of classiness. Her dress had fringed parts along its hemline while she adorned some metallic features on it that matched her equally outstanding make-up; this time around, she once again proved her status as a fashion icon who knows how to turn heads.

Another stunning appearance at MVA was made by Taylor Swift in an outfit that matched the edgy style of her reputation era.

Dior created her stunning ensemble consisting of a yellow plaid bustier top that was attached to the skirt and paired with black velvet hot pants. It exudes a fierce and rebellious vibe. Meanwhile, she donned caged leather gloves to enhance drama.

With the Maverick boots from Stuart Weitzman, Swift continued her tradition of thigh-high boots by maintaining classiness with a bit of an edge at the same time.

This time she opted for smokey eyes instead of her signature red lipstick, making her appearance much more dramatic than usual. It suited her vibe perfectly because she had side-swept bangs and messy, textured waves in her hair.

In order to complete her look, she put on beautiful 30 carat Lorraine Schwartz earrings. The earrings were canary yellow diamonds, which were styled in a pear shape and surrounded by black jade; thus, she blended well with her yellow plaid outfit.

Swift’s VMA appearance was a very good blend of high fashion and boldness at its best, revealing her unique flair.

Whether it was glitz or glamor or edgy rebellion, both the popstars managed to make a statement to remember.

