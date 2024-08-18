‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha Revealed To Have Fled Overseas Right After Mathew Perry's Death

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death and drugs.

Jasveen Sangha, also known as the 'Ketamine Queen' and has been allegedly charged in relation to Matthew Perry’s death. Sangha purportedly left the country shortly after Perry’s demise on October 28, 2023. Her Instagram posts show that she went to Japan around November 8, just 11 days after Perry died from “acute effects of ketamine.”

As reported by Page Six, she made some posts while on her trip that highlighted her luxurious experiences, like having dinner at a French restaurant located within Tokyo's Mandarin Oriental hotel. She took a mirror selfie in a museum and shared an image of her sushi meal.

Sangha didn’t stop there. Three months later she was in Mexico where she spent time with friends by the pool, sipping cocktails and taking part in sound bath that she found rejuvenating for her heart and soul. She captioned her vacay story, "Sound healing was absolutely uplifting and cleansing for the heart & soul."

As per the aforementioned outlet, friends close to Jasveen Sangha noted that she seemed unfazed by it all and maintained her normal social life after the death of Perry. To one friend, it seemed like Jasveen had become more outgoing than usual as she would never miss any party or event be it a casual dinner or gathering. They also mentioned that Sangha kept up appearances implying that nothing was wrong.

Advertisement

About 50 vials of ketamine were sold to Matthew Perry by Sangha who received 11k USD cash just before he died and now faces charges for his sale. According to U.S Attorney Martin Estrada, this was done knowingly by Sangha who exploited Perry’s frailty by selling him substantial amounts of ketamine between October.

Sangha faces numerous severe charges including conspiracy to distribute ketamine, maintaining drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and ketamine, multiple counts of distribution of ketamine. If convicted, the defendant faces at least ten years behind bars in federal prison but could spend her entire life incarcerated.

Presently jailed without bond, Sangha has entered a plea of not guilty. By Mark Gregaros, her lawyer the conviction was downplayed as a far-fetched notion stating, "I understand people want to hold people accountable. I get that but I think they’re going to have a very tough time holding people accountable."

Advertisement

Jasveen Sangha's trial is scheduled on October 8th.

ALSO READ: Who Is Jasveen Sangha? All About ‘Ketamine Queen’ Arrested In Matthew Perry’s Death Investigation