Lizzo Has Lost 16% of Her Body Fat and She Is Now Revealing How; 'I Stopped Doing...'

Lizzo is opening up about her recent weight loss, sharing the main ways she shed a significant amount of body fat in the healthiest manner possible. The singer has been out of the public eye for a while, following a series of lawsuits filed against her.

The Truth Hurts singer shared tips for weight loss and a new approach to lifestyle after she shed 16% of her body fat and transitioned into a healthier way of life. During a live session on TikTok on Tuesday, the award-winning musician said that most of her transformation came from reforming her diet.

Advertisement

One of the biggest changes included ditching her daily Starbucks habit, during which she had consumed as many as three high-calorie beverages a day, approximately 1,200 calories. She has now reportedly banned coffee from her diet and adheres to a calorie-counting regimen instead.

The About Damn Time singer mentioned in her TikTok that she has been following the "calories in versus calories out" approach. She added that she's substituted sweet breakfasts with savory options in the morning, which has left her feeling full for longer periods and helped prevent fatigue later in the day.

Along with the dietary adjustments, Lizzo shared how weight loss has benefited her mental well-being. She admitted to using food, alcohol, and social distractions as coping mechanisms for anxiety in the past.

She said, "I loved to distract myself with people. I loved to distract myself with food. I loved to distract myself with drinking. I loved to distract myself with problems that I would create. I would love to do that. And I stopped doing that."

Advertisement

However, she revealed that during her successful weight loss journey, she made a conscious effort to work on those tendencies and instead prioritize inner healing. The singer also shared a glimpse of a rice bowl with fans in the video.

Where there was once a rumor circulating that the pop star had resorted to Ozempic , a trendy weight-loss drug, Lizzo has adamantly shut down those claims, attributing her transformation to hard work, discipline, and a healthier lifestyle.

ALSO READ: Lizzo Speaks Out on Harassment Controversy; Denies Allegations Amid Legal Battles: 'Blindsided Me With a Lawsuit'