Rekhachithram Ending Explained: Asif Ali uncovers truth in haunting mystery with AI Mammootty cameo

Rekhachithram, starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, hit the big screens on January 9, 2025. Following its theatrical release, the movie began streaming on the OTT platform SonyLIV.

The film tells the story of Vivek Gopinath, a police inspector who resumes duty after a period of suspension. Due to his gambling addiction, which tainted his reputation, he is stationed at Malakkappara, a forest area in Thrissur.

Advertisement

As Vivek begins his service at the new station, a sensitive suicide case arises: a wealthy and elderly businessman named Rajendran takes his own life during a Facebook Live session. With the case falling under Vivek’s jurisdiction, he and his team begin their investigation, which soon leads them to the discovery of a skeleton and an old anklet.

With no clear leads, Vivek becomes determined to uncover the truth. His relentless pursuit takes him deep into police records from 1985, where he stumbles upon the case of Rekha, a junior artist who disappeared during the filming of the movie Kathodu Kathoram.

As the investigation intensifies, another businessman, Vincent, becomes desperate to suppress the truth. He attempts to bury the secrets and mislead the inquiry.

However, Vivek remains steadfast in his mission. His investigation leads him to Francis Thadathil, from whom he learns the shocking truth: Vincent, along with his lover Pushpam, had plotted to steal from a bishop’s safe and framed Rekha for the crime. Rajendran and Francis assisted Vincent in murdering Rekha, accepting money in return for their silence. Rajendran’s suicide threatened to expose everything.

Advertisement

With the truth finally uncovered, Vivek confronts Vincent, now caring for his ailing wife, Alice, who was formerly known as Pushpam. In a poignant conclusion to Rekha’s tragic story, actor Jagadish, playing himself, reveals to Vivek that Rekha used to write letters to him and often expressed her admiration for Mammootty.

As Vincent faces legal consequences, Vivek locates Rekha’s family and returns her anklet to them. Additionally, Jagadish gives the inspector a photograph of Mammootty, autographed by the actor years ago for Rekha.

See Rekhachithram trailer:

Interestingly, Rekhachithram uses AI technology to recreate a younger version of Mammootty from the Kathodu Kathoram era.

ALSO READ: HIT 3 song Thanu: Nani x Anirudh Ravichander showcases Arjun Sarkaar's rage waiting to be unleashed