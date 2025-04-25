Kanye West Thinks Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator Are ‘Overrated’ Amid Incest Confession With Cousin

Kanye West has ignited hostilities in the world of rap, using social media on Wednesday evening to slam Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator. This comes days after he confessed on X about having an incestuous relationship with his now-incarcerated cousin when they were young.

The rapper, who is presently staying in Spain, went on to make an unplanned series of tweets on X (formerly Twitter), calling out the lyrical ability and power of both musicians. Ye called Lamar and Tyler "overrated" and drew comparisons with Lil Wayne's pen game.

"Name one good Tyler The Creator bar Name an actual good Kendrick line Like you really wish you had said that level bar," Ye posted on X.

West called out fans for being unable to quote one classic lyric from Lamar or Tyler at best, hinting that the two have yet to produce one bar of the quality artists desire to pen. He unfavorably compared their rhyme abilities to those of Lil Wayne, who, in his opinion, has far superior lines and larger bodies of work.

"Broooo Kendrick Lamar can not rap," he wrote.

"Wayne got waaaay more life bars I got more bars Kendrick doesn't have one bar where I say I wish I said that Kendrick and Tyler the two most overrated so called artist Please order more security… Kendrick and Tyler raps are about equal honestly," he added to his rant.

Going on with his comments, West alleged that Lamar and Tyler had not written rhymes he personally liked. He also ridiculed their apparent artist status, stating that their lyrical skills were on the same level, suggesting an average level, and sarcastically told them to "order more security."

This is not the first time West has gone after Kendrick Lamar. In early January, he criticized their 2016 collaboration No More Parties in LA, stating that he had done better than Lamar on the record. The shot came about a month after Playboi Carti selected Lamar for several tracks on his recent album, purportedly keeping Ye off the album altogether.

The beef with Tyler seems less cut and dry, although Kanye West dismissed Tyler's musical heritage earlier, blaming him for never having a memorable song. He also blamed Tyler, the Creator, for copying his style.

