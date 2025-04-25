Nadaaniyan’s Ibrahim Ali Khan may be dad Saif Ali Khan’s carbon copy but here’s the Hollywood star he wants to look like; see PIC to know how close he’s getting

2025 was a milestone year for Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan as he made his acting debut. Netizens have often pointed out how much he resembles his dad and is his carbon copy. However, Ibrahim recently revealed which Hollywood star he actually wants to look like. It was Johnny Depp. Check out the Nadaaniyan actor’s picture to see how close he is getting.

Advertisement

Today, April 25, 2025, Ibrahim Ali Khan took to Instagram Stories and shared an old photograph of Johnny Depp. The latter was seen posing for the camera in a white shirt and black suit. He had a glass of drink in his hand. Ibrahim captioned it, “I just wanna look like Johnny… but I can’t…”

In another story, the Bollywood actor posted a picture from his recent photoshoot in which he recreated Johnny’s pose. Wearing a similar outfit, he stared into the camera with sharp eyes and a drink in his hand. He said, “But I can try…”

Have a look at Ibrahim Ali Khan’s stories!

Ibrahim Ali Khan also shared the full photoshoot on his Instagram. He was seen wearing stylish outfits and making different poses, including some with a mirror and an hourglass.

Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan’s post!

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over Ibrahim Ali Khan’s photos. One person said, “And you are handsome!” while another wrote, “Nice pics ....God bless.” A user stated, “Saif really had beautiful children,” and another exclaimed, “Ahhh the eyes, the 8th one, chhote Nawab.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s first film Nadaaniyan was released on Netflix in March. The romantic comedy starred Khushi Kapoor as the female lead. It was helmed by Shauna Gautam, who assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Talking about his upcoming movies, Ibrahim will be seen in the action film Sarzameen. It is directed by Boman Irani’s son, Kayoze Irani. Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran also feature in pivotal roles. Apart from that, Ibrahim has Diler in his lineup. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

ALSO READ: Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins: Saif Ali Khan calls his thief character ‘quintessential Hindi film hero’, shares 3 reasons why