Exploring Sophie Turner's 2-Year Relationship With Peregrine Pearson Post Joe Jonas Divorce as Actress Unfollows Beau

Sophie Turner's recent unfollowing of her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, has sparked speculation of trouble in paradise. The Game of Thrones actress is fueling breakup rumors after dating Pearson for over two years.

Adding to the speculation, Turner posted a series of mysterious Instagram Stories over the past week, many of which subtly suggested personal upheaval and reinvention.

Advertisement

Fans quickly picked up on the shift in her social media activity when Turner unfollowed Pearson on Instagram. However, several photos of the British royal still remain on Turner's feed. One photo, taken in January, showed Turner snuggled up with Pearson, but it is no longer tagged to either of them.

Turner finalized her divorce from Joe Jonas —her former husband and the father of her child—in September 2023. A few months after their high-profile split, Turner and Pearson were first rumored to be dating in October. They made their relationship Instagram official in January 2024.

Though the Dark Phoenix star never publicly addressed her relationship with Pearson, she did open up about the toll her divorce took on her. "It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England," the actress told Harper's Bazaar.

She added, "I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family."

Advertisement

As of now, neither Sophie Turner nor Peregrine Pearson has made any official statements regarding the alleged breakup.

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner Unfollows Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson on Instagram; Sparks Split Rumors