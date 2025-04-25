Gwyneth Paltrow Crushes Her Feud Rumors with Meghan Markle: 'Leave Us Out Of It'

Gwyneth Paltrow recently revealed that she's tired of hearing rumors about her alleged feud with Meghan Markle. The actress, 52, clarified, once again, that she is not embroiled in a feud with the Duchess of Sussex, 43, and she wishes the best for her.

In a candid conversation on the podcast - The World’s First Podcast With Erin & Sara Foster, the actress stressed that she is not at a point in her life when she can be used as a pawn in some "drummed-up, triangulation of women feud for f**king clickbait."

The Goop founder added that she wants to be excluded from the feuding women narrative once and for all. "Leave us out of it. Don’t do that. I will not stand for that," Paltrow said.

For Markle, Paltrow only has one wish - for her to do her best in her career. "Like, it’s so great what she’s doing. I’m proud of her," Paltrow said, adding that every woman deserves to go into anything they want to do.

This isn't the first time the Shakespeare in Love actress has addressed her feud rumors with Markle. Last month, she conducted a Q&A session on Instagram and dismissed rumors of tension between her and Markle, who was sitting right next to her in her kitchen.

Both Markle and Paltrow have never spoken badly about each other, but the internet has been speculating on drama between them over their similar businesses. Paltrow owns her lifestyle brand Goop, while Meghan recently entered the wellness industry with her brand As Ever.

In a conversation with Vanity Fair in March, Paltrow said that she has no issue with Markle, adding that there was plenty of room in the wellness business for both of them.

"[When] there’s noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them," she said. "I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes."

