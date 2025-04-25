Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Plans to Pull Off Outrageous Stunt at AMAs Put Organizers on High Alert: Report

Kanye West is known to pull off bizarre stunts at public events and award ceremonies. Amid the preparations for the American Music Awards, the reports have stated that the rapper might make a shocking appearance on the red carpet, either in his awful fashion sense or just show up with nothing on.

According to RadarOnline.com, the sources close to the rapper revealed that he wants to grab the world's attention with his next outing. An insider also stated that West will potentially appear with his wife, Bianca Censori, amid the rumors of the couple splitting up.

Previously, the duo turned heads at the Grammy Awards when the rapper asked Censori to lose her black fur coat, stripping to a completely transparent dress. The pair was escorted out of the event by the security officials.

Meanwhile, the sources in conversation with the media portal revealed, "The organizers are on high alert, fearing he might be gearing up for an outrageous stunt. Insider sources suggest he's aiming for even more attention during the awards ceremony."

They further added, "If the buzz around Bianca's infamous 'naked' dress was shocking, then they may not be prepared for what he has in store. Rumors are swirling that he could make a bold statement by arriving dressed in controversial attire, possibly donning outfits reminiscent of the KKK or Nazi imagery alongside Bianca or perhaps getting to pose fully naked this time."

An insider said that only time will tell how far along the nazi-loving rapper is willing to go this time to grab the attention of the media and the public. They continued to reveal that all eyes will be on the pair, who are expected to pull off the unpredictable.

The American Music Awards 2025 are set to stream live on May 26 from Las Vegas.

