SDCC 2024 Unveils New Marvel Logo Ft Deadpool & Wolverine, X-Men 97, Sam Wilson's Captain America And More; See HERE

Marvel is back at the San Diego Comic-Con, and this time they have a huge list of characters right in the logo of their huge and celebrated booth. While the event is just getting started, we have a look at the huge list and a lot to be hopeful for.

Let's have a look at which characters from the highly acclaimed comic books are featured in the Marvel logo at SDCC.

Who all are featured in the Marvel logo?

Marvel has come back to the famous comic convention after a year. While everyone is visiting the San Diego Comic-Con for Marvel and other booths that bring a feeling of joy to the lives of CBM fanatics, they are super stoked to hear what Marvel Studios might announce during the highly anticipated panel.

While all things are just speculations, the huge logo itself, which has been set up right at the Marvel booth, showcases some epic superheroes from the comics, animated series, and Marvel Cinematic Universe’s movies that are either launched or will hit theaters soon.

Talking about it, the logo features Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine from the now-released live-action movie. While they have been featured right at the center, along with the lovely Dogpool, one can even see Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who has now turned into Captain America, wielding the legendary shield. Towards the start of the logo, we also see Iron Man.

Right behind Mackie’s image, we also see Danny Ramirez’s Falcon taking a flight. Fans have also spotted the Human Torch from the newly announced The Fantastic Four, while the animated characters cover the whole right side of the Marvel logo.

You can also spot almost everyone from the X-Men ‘97 animated series, from Wolverine to Storm, Cyclops, Gambit, Rogue, Jubilee, Bishop, Jean Grey, and more. Right at the very end, you can even see the Scarlet Witch.

Marvel projects

Looking at the logo, it is clear that we are getting updates on The Fantastic Four, and might even have a press conference with the cast of Deadpool and Wolverine. Meanwhile, it looks like we will be hearing about Captain America: Brave New World as well.

This brings us to discuss the future Marel Studios projects. Now that the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine has been released, the next entry from the MCU will be Captain America: Brave New World.

Then we also have Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four the movies that happen to be the next big projects that everyone is eyeing for.

