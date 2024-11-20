Kevin Feige Spills DEETS About Marvel’s Upcoming Movies At Disney APAC Showcase; Praises Deadpool & Wolverine’s Wonderous Performance

Marvel Studios is looking forward to a productive 2025 with three titles scheduled to hit theaters. The CEO of MCU, Kevin Feige, spilled the beans about what the fans could expect from the upcoming film.

During his virtual appearance at Disney’s APAC Showcase event, Feige expressed that he is excited to introduce Marvel’s first family in MCU with the release of Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to wrap up in the next week.

Appearing on the screen wearing the blue Fantastic Four cap, the MCU boss shared that soon after the release of the film, the audience will get to see the characters in the new Avengers movies as well.

In conversation with the panel at the event, Feige explained, “Finally, [we’re] bringing Marvel’s First Family into the MCU.” He added, “They wrap next week, the movie comes out next summer, and then all those characters go right into the next Avengers movies, so I’m very excited for the future of the Fantastic Four.”

The Fantastic Four will star Pedro Pascal, Josephine Quinn, Julia Garner, and Ebon Moss-Bacrach. With the big revelation of the cast merging with the Avengers, the fans will be in for a treat to watch the cinematic piece unravel on the big screens.

ALSO READ: 10 Worst Marvel Movies that You Should Know About; From Madame Web to Howard The Duck

Additionally, the Marvel CEO talked about Thunderbolts*, which too is set to release in 2025. The film starring Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour will revolve around the group working on a mission from the government.

Advertisement

Speaking about Thunderbolts*, Feige revealed, “It’s taking characters from all different types of places and franchises and putting them together.” He continued to say, “That’s what the Avengers is; that’s what Guardians of the Galaxy is.”

Meanwhile, the President of Marvel Studios also talked about Deadpool & Wolverine creating wonders at the box office. Moreover, Feige claimed that he is excited to bring in an X-Men character into Marvel. He claimed that other X-Men mutants will also be seen in the upcoming movies that the fans would recognize.

Feige said, “I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, Kevin revealed that as soon as the cast started filming for the movie, he was too happy to get Hugh Jackman onboard as the Wolverine and that Ryan Reynolds agreed to play the part in Disney’s first R-rated project. The film gathered USD 1.34 billion at the global box office.

Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on July 25, 2025; Thunderbolts* has been scheduled for May 2, and Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will hit theaters in May 2026 and May 2027, respectively.

ALSO READ: Who Bought Avengers Tower in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? We Finally Have the Answer