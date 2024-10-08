10 Worst Marvel Movies that You Should Know About; From Madame Web to Howard The Duck

Superhero fanatics have always been mesmerized by how Marvel portrays its protagonists and antagonists in movies. However, a few entries didn't perform well at the box office. Here are the top 10 worst Marvel movies that you might want to reconsider watching if you don't want to lose your appreciation for action and fantasy movies inspired by comic books.

With the recent rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a lot has changed, but even among those films, some are openly criticized. This list includes not just the latest titles but also some older classics that ended up being disappointments.

Top 10 worst Marvel movies

1. The Marvels

November 10, 2023

Someone said it best: after Avengers: Endgame, Marvel movies started to decline. In our list of the top 10 worst Marvel movies, The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris, has to be included.

What was supposed to be a great fictional introduction of Ms. Marvel meeting Captain Marvel was poorly executed, turning it into a big joke. With unnecessary comedy and Disney-themed dance-offs, this action movie tried to be a Disney princess film, which was not well-received by audiences.

To be truthful, many people watched it just for the post-credit scene, which was indeed epic.

2. Thor: Love and Thunder

November 5, 2021

Another example of a poorly received Marvel movie is Thor: Love and Thunder, where Marvel Studios produced an aimless, storyless project. Instead of focusing on action, the movie leaned heavily on unnecessary comedy that only appealed to non-OG Marvel fans.

Thor is supposed to be the God of Thunder, not a joke suffering from depression. We already have Joaquin Phoenix, who portrayed a legendary character in Joker.

Although Love and Thunder introduced us to Lady Thor, even that was rendered meaningless as we saw her dying at the end of the movie. Additionally, Thor seeking help from children and the use of a poorly-rendered CGI face only cemented its place among the worst Marvel films.

3. The New Mutants

August 28, 2020

20th Century Studios tried to introduce a new wave of mutants to audiences, but constant rewrites and reshoots delayed the film, killing the enthusiasm that once existed among superhero fans.

Although The New Mutants featured a talented cast, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, and Henry Zaga, the story didn’t come together well. Given the choice between best- and worst-rated Marvel movies, The New Mutants unfortunately falls into the latter category.

4. Madame Web

February 14, 2024

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) started to falter after the release of Venom, with the decline continuing in Morbius. However, Madame Web might just be the worst Marvel movie of all time, dragging the SSU deeper into a dark hole.

Dakota Johnson’s Marvel debut was marred by poor CGI effects, a weak storyline, and an unnecessary introduction of Peter Parker and his family. Furthermore, the movie featured a tribe of spider people, each wearing an identical Spider-Man suit, which was completely unnecessary.

5. X-Men Origins: Wolverine

June 19, 2009

Although this movie delves into the origins of one of the most beloved superheroes of all time, Wolverine, X-Men Origins: Wolverine performed much worse than previous X-Men entries.

While it’s not the absolute worst Marvel movie, the storyline—like many Fox adaptations—held it back significantly. Despite Hugh Jackman’s strong portrayal of Logan and the presence of General Stryker, the film’s execution faltered. Fans were also introduced to Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool for the first time, though that version was far from the wisecracking character fans would later come to love.

6. Morbius

April 1, 2024

Morbius is yet another misstep in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, but it fares even worse than Madame Web. Starring the talented Jared Leto, the film unfortunately wasted his potential.

What makes Morbius one of the worst Marvel movies is its confusing cameos, which muddled the continuity of the MCU Spider-Man storyline.

7. Howard the Duck

August 1, 1986

We’ve seen glimpses of Howard the Duck in a few Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, but this character was first introduced in his own solo film. The movie tells the story of an alien duck who is accidentally transported from his world and lands in the slums of Earth.

Remind you of someone? Maybe E.T.?

Though it’s an old cult classic, it’s widely regarded as one of the worst Marvel films ever made.

8. The Fantastic Four

May 31, 1994

For starters, this movie never had an official release, but leaked footage secured its place on our list of the worst Marvel movies. It is regarded by many as the strangest adaptation of a comic book team.

9. Fantastic Four

August 6, 2015

We’ve had different iterations of the Fantastic Four—from Ioan Gruffudd leading the team to Miles Teller taking the reins. However, the 2015 entry was not well-received by fans.

While the film featured a massive and visually striking Ben Grimm, the story suffered. Instead of going to space, the team traveled to another dimension. Dr. Doom, a character meant to be terrifying and powerful, was far from the menacing villain he should have been.

10. Captain America

December 14, 1990

Before we were introduced to the Captain America who would eventually assemble the Avengers, fans had to endure this low-budget version of the character. In this film, the protagonist fights the Red Skull to save the U.S. president.

These are our top 10 worst Marvel movies of all time. If you have any other films in mind, let us know! Keep visiting Pinkvilla for more intriguing lists like this one.

