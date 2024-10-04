Kevin Hart’s Journey: How His Parents Nancy Hart And Henry Witherspoon Shaped His Life And Career

Kevin Hart may be one of the most well-known comedians, but his rise to fame began with humble beginnings. Kevin was raised by his mother, Nancy Hart, and grew up in Philadelphia with his older brother Robert.

Kevin's father, Henry Witherspoon, struggled with drug addiction and was mostly absent throughout his childhood. Kevin Hart's parents shaped him profoundly, teaching him valuable lessons about life, family, and resilience.

Nancy raised Kevin as a single parent in Philadelphia

Kevin Hart was born to Nancy Hart and Henry Witherspoon and raised in North Philadelphia, which he describes as tough. “It’s not the best place in the world, but I love it. It’s home,” Kevin stated on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

Nancy raised Kevin and Robert on her own when his parents separated. She worked as a computer analyst at the University of Pennsylvania, juggling her hard career and raising her two sons.

Kevin has often mentioned how his mother worked tirelessly to provide for them. In the Emmy-nominated docuseries Don't F--- this Up, Kevin revealed that they lived in a one-bedroom apartment, and despite financial challenges, Nancy kept them focused on their school and out of trouble.

Henry spent most of Kevin's childhood in and out of prison

Kevin's father, Henry Witherspoon, was mostly absent throughout his childhood due to his drug addiction. Henry's addiction led to in and out of jail, leaving Kevin and Robert to be raised mostly by their mother.

Speaking with Howard Stern in 2016, Kevin revealed that his father's addiction had a major effect on his life, even driving Henry to steal from Kevin on his birthday.

Despite all of this, Kevin was able to turn his challenging upbringing into a positive. "You can find a positive in every negative," Kevin said. He also stated that if his father had been around, he would have pursued a different path in life, possibly falling into the same issues with addiction.

Nancy taught Kevin tough lessons

Nancy Hart played an important part in shaping Kevin's work ethic. In the Netflix documentary Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only, Kevin revealed how his mother instilled in him a strong sense of discipline and responsibility.

"My mom is responsible for giving me the ability to understand the benefit of hard work," Kevin said. He told how she enforced a strict routine on him, keeping him focused on school and extracurricular activities to keep him out of trouble.

Nancy took a tougher approach to parenting Kevin than she did with his older brother Robert. Kevin shared in Don’t F--- this Up that she was too lenient on his brother, so she figured if she could keep Kevin off the streets, then he wouldn't turn out like him.

Nancy helped Kevin pay his rent, but he didn't know until listening to her advice

One of the most memorable stories Kevin tells about his mother is a lesson she gave him in his early career. When Kevin was about to be evicted from his apartment, he asked his mother for help.

Rather than offering immediate assistance, Nancy advised him to read the Bible first. After getting several eviction notices, Kevin eventually opened the Bible, only to find six rent cheques hidden inside.

Kevin told the story on Oprah Prime, saying how his mother had always helped him but wanted him to believe in the process. "She put all my rent checks in the Bible," Kevin stated.

Nancy was Kevin's biggest supporter

Nancy Hart was Kevin's biggest supporter throughout his career, and her encouragement was crucial to his success. In his book I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons, Kevin revealed that his mother saved every newspaper article that featured him.

Despite her tough exterior, Nancy's love for Kevin was clear in the way she shielded him and encouraged his goals. "She had more strength and fight in her than any woman I've ever met," Kevin said. Even after Nancy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, she hid the news from Kevin so he could concentrate on his work.

Kevin forgave Henry and had him spend time with his grandkids

While Henry's absence had a major effect on Kevin's childhood, the comedian eventually forgave and bonded with him. In a 2018 interview with PEOPLE, Kevin talked about how he came to accept his father's past mistakes. “No matter what, he’s my father,” Kevin said. "I understand that nobody's perfect, people are flawed."

After Henry became clean, Kevin made an attempt to include him in his life, even inviting him to spend time with his wife Eniko and their four children: Heaven, Hendrix, Kenzo, and Kaori. "Here's a home, here's a car, and here's some money," Kevin added, explaining how he wanted Henry to make up for lost time by becoming a great grandfather.

Nancy died in 2007 and Henry died in 2022

Kevin was deeply saddened when Nancy Hart died of ovarian cancer in 2007. His mother had been a huge influence in his life, and her death created a void. Nonetheless, she continued to inspire him even after her death. Kevin frequently thinks about the things Nancy taught him and how her passion influenced his work ethic.

Henry Witherspoon died 15 years later, in 2022. Kevin paid respect to both of his parents on social media, writing a message in honor of his father. “RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it ... Give mom a hug for me,” Kevin wrote.

Kevin said Henry made him a better father in an unexpected way

In an unexpected twist, Kevin acknowledged that his father's absence had really improved his parenting skills. Kevin told PEOPLE in 2018 that he shaped his own parenting style after learning from his father's failures.

Kevin said he took the mistakes that he felt his dad may have made, and instead of complaining about them, he used them to his advantage.

The most important thing he learned was the value of time. He said that the most important thing you can give your kids is time, adding that he seeks to be present for his children in ways that his father was unable to be for him.

