Kevin Hart Aims For ‘New Chapter’ With Abrupt Closure Of His Vegan Chain Restaurants: 'We Thank Our Committed Team'

In a recent and abrupt move, Kevin Hart has shut down all of his vegan chain restaurants. Widely known as Hart House, which catered to vegan food lovers, the chain has bid farewell to its regulars by closing all four of its locations.

According to a report by Eater Los Angeles, the highly acclaimed eatery closed its doors on September 10, 2024. Hart House had opened just two years earlier, in 2022.

Issuing a statement to the outlet, Hart House CEO Andy Hooper mentioned that their restaurants had received tremendous responses from customers throughout the time they were in operation.

"We thank our committed team, our customers, and our community partners for helping make the change we all craved, and for their unwavering support of Hart House," Hooper added in his statement.

As reported, the now-closed restaurant had locations in Los Angeles' Westchester, Monrovia, and University Park, in addition to the flagship Hart House at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

Taking to social media, the food company addressed its large fan base through a post announcing the closure. Hart House uploaded a picture of stacked burgers while also thanking everyone for their kind support.

The post by My Hart House was captioned: "A Hartfelt goodbye for now as we start a new chapter."

It was on August 25, 2022, that the Ride Along actor opened this innovative plant-based restaurant. The company aimed to serve food that was not only affordable but also made with quality ingredients.

Back then, the chain promised its customers that its food would not contain any type of artificial colors, or preservatives. They even promised to avoid using antibiotics, hormones, high-fructose corn syrup, trans fats, or cholesterol.

At that time, Kevin Hart had mentioned that Hart House was the natural evolution of his lifestyle. It was a business plan that followed the Jumanji: The Next Level actor's preaching, “Health is Wealth.”

The restaurant that recently shut its doors, was widely appreciated for its fully plant-based menu, which included burgers, sandwiches, and more mouth-watering servings that were made without any animal products.

The closure might have come following the new $20 minimum wage law in California. This law has led to the closure of a number of fast-food joints, and as per reports around 10,000 jobs have been lost within a short period of five months.

