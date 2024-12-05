Khloé Kardashian Honors Late Kobe Bryant and His Departed Daughter Gianna In Christmas Gift To Vanessa Bryant; Take A Look

Khloé Kardashian is already embracing the holiday spirit, even though Christmas is still a good 20 days away. The Good American founder is doing so by sending her friends personalized goodies — the late Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, was one of them.

On Wednesday, December 4, Vanessa took to Instagram to share her gratitude to the reality TV star, thanking her for sending a heartfelt gingerbread house, with each of her family members’ names carved on it. Multiple media reports suggest this was Kardashian’s third consecutive year sending a gingerbread house to the Bryants.

Khloé’s Christmas gift to the Bryant family featured a sweet tribute to Vanessa’s beloved husband Kobe and daughter Gianna, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in 2020. Alongside their late family member’s name were also Vanessa’s moniker and her three daughters: Natalia, 21, Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4.

Vanessa, who helped the KarJenner clan ring in Khloé’s 40th birthday back in May, snapped a photo of the lavish display and posted it on her Instagram Story, tagging Khloé alongside a text sticker that read “Love you.” The youngest Kardashian sister reposted the tribute on her own Instagram Story, writing back to her friend, “I love you V!!!!!”

Vanessa also revealed another present from her friend. The philanthropist shared that she received a PR box of Khloé’s newly launched perfume, encased in a preserved flower box with pristine white roses.

“This perfume smells so good,” Vanessa gushed in a snap she shared of the product, now available at Ulta and Harrods. “Thank you.”

The entrepreneur debuted her solo fragrance, XO Khloé, earlier this week. She had previously collaborated with her sister Kim on two fragrances under the KKW Fragrance banner. Khloé also worked on a fragrance with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

In a recent Harper’s Bazaar interview, Khloé spoke about her new endeavor and shared a sweet answer when asked about what happiness smells like to her. She first answered that the emotion smells like her mom to her before amending her answer to declare she associates Christmas with happiness because everybody is in their best spirits around the holiday.

