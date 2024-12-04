Khloé Kardashian Reveals Former Counselor Sabotaged Her Trust: 'Something Private I Told My Therapist Was on a Tabloid'

Khloé Kardashian is back in therapy after years of swearing off the practice following a startling experience. The Good American founder, who sought therapy while navigating her divorce from Lamar Odom in 2013, recently revealed what weakened her resolve for healing through counseling. She also shared that she now has her sister Kim to thank for helping her feel comfortable returning to psychological assistance.

Speaking to Bustle for their Tuesday, December 3 story, Khloé divulged, “I was going to therapy, and the next thing I knew, something private I had told my therapist was on a tabloid.” She was certain her therapist had tipped off the tabloid, as there was no other way the personal and sensitive information could have gotten out.

As an alternative to therapy, Khloé began going to the gym because she “needed a release,” but she “did not trust anybody else anymore,” she shared.

“It was very jarring and sort of unbelievable, but there’s not a chance in the world that it came from anywhere else,” she affirmed, adding that she opted to sweat her tension out instead of searching for another therapist.

“The place that I felt safest was the gym."

However, on a past episode of The Kardashians, both her sister Kim and best friend Malika Haqq advised Khloé to return to traditional therapy. As Khloé told Bustle, when she rang in her 40th birthday, she decided to start seeing the same therapist her sister sees.

While Khloé admitted that she wasn't very enthused about beginning therapy again, she felt positive after her first session with her “really lovely” new therapist. Her counselor has apparently advised her to pursue at least three sessions a week.

Elsewhere in the interview, Khloé opened up about her dating life following her breakup with Tristan Thompson, saying dating has not been her focus lately.

“I’ve been single for about three years and I love it,” the reality star shared.

