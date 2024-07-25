Khloe Kardashian Learns She's the 7th Slowest Aging Person in the World on The Kardashians; Check Out Reality Star's Reaction

Khloé Kardashian received life-saving news on the 5th season of The Kardashians. The 40-year-old took a biological age test alongside Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Scott Disick.

Khloé absolutely did not predict the outcome, which led to an animated reaction upon discovering the results. She was elated to learn exciting facts about her biological age and even compared it to the rest of her sisters.

Khloé Kardashian reacts to her biological age

In a confessional, Khloé admitted that she believed her sisters would have younger biological ages than her since Kourtney Kardashian lives such a healthy lifestyle. On the other hand, Khloé, who is a mother of two, said she loves ice cream, cookies, and snacks.

A doctor called them on a video chat to reveal their results. Kris found out that at 68 years old, her biological age is six years younger than her actual age. Kim was shocked to learn that at 43 years old, her biological age is 34, which made Khloé even more nervous for herself.

Khloé said she felt like her heart was racing and she was scared to see what the results were going to be. She mentioned that no matter the outcome, this would be something she could work off of moving forward in her life. She panicked, saying, "Why am I so freaked out? If I find out I’m 812, I’m just gonna cry. I can’t do this."

Advertisement

When she saw that her biological age was 28 at 39 years old, Khloé started screaming and dancing around so much that Kris jokingly told her that now she’s deaf. Khloé exclaimed, "Never in a million years! If I had to bet money, I would’ve never bet on myself."

For context, the GlycanAge test is done through a finger prick. It tells a person’s biological age, which represents all the physiological and cellular changes that have taken place in an individual over time, as opposed to their chronological age. According to the National Institute of Aging, scientists can look at things such as the epigenome to determine a person’s biological age.

Khloé Kardashian looks back on her fitness journey

In the episode, the doctor also noted that Khloé has one of the slowest paces of aging he’s ever seen. Reportedly, this puts her in the top seven slowest-aging people in the world.

Advertisement

On Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé was often referred to as the “fat funny sister." However, things have changed. She said on the SheMD podcast, "It took years for me. I’ve always been chubby — like athletic. I’ve always played sports. I just was never in shape. And then I would cry and probably do it again because I was sad so I needed the ice cream again. And it was this crazy repeat cycle, but I gave myself a lot of patience and I just took my time."

The Good American founder revealed some parts of her weight loss journey, saying that if she had known about Ozempic, she would’ve tried it. She recalled, "I tried any fad weight loss trend except for the real thing that actually works. And that is a lifestyle change." Khloé Kardashian stressed the importance of making sustainable lifestyle changes for real weight loss.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Never Know What My Future Holds': Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Fans Saying She Should Be Lesbian