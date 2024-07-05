Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Snaps Of Her Children Bonding; Reacts To Criticism For Being 'Too Mommy'

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating the close relationship between her two children. The forty-year-old posted heartwarming pictures on social media on Independence Day of her kids hanging out with each other. It was a lovely and wholesome sight for her as well as for her fans.

Khloe Kardashian shares adorable photos of her kids bonding

The photos depicted her six-year-old daughter True hugging Tatum, who will be two years old very soon, in his crib.

According to Khloé, True likes to get into Tatum’s crib with him. “My everything,” she wrote as a caption for the cute set of photos.

Recently, while discussing episodes of The Kardashians, Khloe was criticized for spending too much time with her kids. She mentioned how some people regard her excessive dedication towards motherhood and lack of social life.

Khloe Kardashian defends spending time at home

During the confessional segment of the show, Khloe said, "For some reason, I keep getting dissected and scrutinized for being 'too mommy.'" Fans immediately were reminded of her elder sister, Kourtney, going through similar criticisms earlier.

The Good American founder and mom of two continued, "Like you spend too much time with your kids, you never want to be social, you don't have any friends."

Nevertheless, Khloe defended herself vehemently, stating that she believes she was born a mom and nothing beats staying around her kids all day. "There's no other place I would rather be than here with my kids," Khloe added.

She admitted that this may appear like an enormous period in life now. However, eventually, it will come to a point where her kids will prefer their friends’ company to hers.

She also thinks that later in their lives they will appreciate having her around rather than when she was away working. She argued that in the next 15 years, her kids would never ask why she didn’t work more or remember that she worked until late one night. Khloe added that her kids would ask her, “Why the f**k weren’t you there?”

Khloe Kardashian added that she loves having dinner with them every evening and wants to make this count.

