Khloe Kardashian Reveals Spending Time With Her Kids Makes Her 'Happy'; Says She's 'Scrutinized' For Being 'Too Mommy'

Khloe Kardashian is not afraid of being called “Too Mommy” by the audience. While appearing on the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the socialite revealed her parenting approach towards children Tatum and True, whom she shares with ex-Triston Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian responds to scrutiny

"For some reason, I keep getting dissected and scrutinized for being 'too mommy,’” the Good American co-founder said regarding all the criticism towards her in online circles, adding that while others might argue about her lack of socialization and barely any time for herself, she affirms that there is no other place that she would want to be at.

“I genuinely feel like I was made to be a mom and there's no other place I would rather be than here with my kids,” said the Kardashian sister in her confessional.

Following this heartfelt admission, she said that she is aware of the fact that the kids might prefer their friend’s company to hers someday, so she takes this opportunity to stay close to her kids while she can. "In 15 years, my kids are never going to be like, ‘I really wish you worked more. I really remember that time that you were at work late.’ They're going to be like, ‘Why the f--- weren't you there?’" added Khloe.

Kim and Khloe at odds

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters each have their own style of parenting (except model Kendall Jenner). This time Khloe and her elder sister Kim butt heads over this issue, which led to a heated exchange between the two.

What sparked this was Kim’s plan to confront Khloe before their trip to Aspen, Colorado, accusing the latter of being “condescending” on the cameras. Khloe accused Kim of projecting her own thoughts and frustrations onto her. The exchange escalated quickly, with both moms frowning upon each other’s parenting style. "You just need to get away from your kids, a pure getaway!" said the elder business magnate, referring to Khloe’s habit of face-timing her children every so often.

