Khloe Kardashian's Face Time With Daughter True During A Family Dinner Makes Kim And Kris Furious

Khloe Kardashian shares two children Tatum, who is one year old, and True, who is six, with her ex-Tristian Thompson. Khloé has recently stated that she wants to spend more time at home with her kids.

She has portrayed herself as a hands-on mother who wants to do "everything" for her children in recent episodes of The Kardashians. She has even acknowledged that it took her more than a year to allow her nanny to put True to sleep.

Kris and Kim call out Khloe Kardashian for face timing daughter during family dinner

Furthermore, in this week's episode, Khloé's mother, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kim Kardashian, call her out for FaceTiming True at a family dinner while on vacation in Aspen, Colorado, raising uncomfortable questions about her close relationship with her children.

Kim gets annoyed and asks Khloe to be present with them

In this episode, Khloe, Kim, Kendall, Corey Gamble, Kris, and her boyfriend are shown dining out while on vacation. Khloe begins FaceTiming her daughter back home while Kim is having a conversation with her family. After interrupting Kim, she says, "Let me say goodnight to True."

In a confessional, Kim appears irritated and remarks, "Here we go again. She simply isn't able to enjoy herself since she is so focused on what is going on at home". Kim mentioned that it's rare for them to get to do this these days. Kim says, "Since our family vacations are so infrequent, I just want Khloe to enjoy dinner, and be present with us."

In a confessional of her own, Kris then expresses what Kim has been thinking, adding, "Okay, Khloé, I love you, and I'm not going to take sides, but Kim's got a point. Please put down your phone; we are here right now." After that, as Khloé is speaking to True, Kris tries to cut her off by yelling, "Bye!" and "See ya!"

The following morning, as Khloé FaceTimes True before heading to school, Kim appears less than thrilled once more. She says in her confessional statement, "It's just annoying."

The Kardashians can be streamed on Hulu or Disney+.

