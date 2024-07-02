Who Are Khloe Kardashian's Kids? All We Know About Her Children

You may know a lot about the Kardashians, but do you know who Khloe Kardashian's kids are? If not, we are here to take you on a tour to learn more about the two lovely children of the reality star.

In 2016, the media personality began a relationship with the well-known basketball player Tristan Thompson. During this time, she welcomed her first child, a daughter named True Thompson. The birth of her daughter was surrounded by controversy, with rumors circulating that Thompson had been unfaithful to her during her pregnancy.

Following a period of emotional turmoil and multiple breakups and reconciliations, Khloe and Tristan faced another significant chapter in their lives.

In July 2022, after the COVID-19 pandemic, news surfaced about Khloe Kardashian’s son, who was born via surrogacy. The son is named Tatum and was born the same year the news emerged.

While this does answer your question about how many kids Khloe Kardashian has, there are a lot of things we need to discuss about her adorable children.

Khloe Kardashian's kids

If you are seeking who are Khloe Kardashian's kids, she is a mother of two. To know everything about who are True and Tutum continue reading.

True, 6

Born on April 12, 2018, True is the firstborn amongst the Khloe Kardashian kids. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, just a few days after a big revelation about her father surfaced.

It was reported that the basketball player Tristan Thompson was allegedly unfaithful to Kardashian. Later, after the birth of True, it was revealed by Khloe Kardashian that the name she gave to her daughter was suggested by her grandmother Mary Jo Houghton.

As per a report by PEOPLE, the celebrity mentioned, “She [her grandmother] told me it was my great-grandfather's first name and my grandfather's middle name.”

Khloe further stated that she loves the fact “that it's a family name."

While the mother, who happens to be the founder of Good American, likes to keep her surroundings organized, True is following her lead. Kardashian stated on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that True has already started learning to keep everything in its place.

The star added that she feels bad for True, noting how “she has so much of it so young,” while also making a point that her toys have to be in their particular place after she is done playing with them.

It's not just the neat surroundings that True has adapted to; the oldest among Khloe Kardashian's children is also following her mother’s footsteps in terms of fashion sense. The mother-daughter duo is known for wearing matching outfits.

Regarding fatherly duties, the Cleveland Cavaliers player has been dedicatedly looking after True. According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, the parents’ “focus is on True and they have the same goals for her."

When Khloe Kardashian’s daughter turned 5 in 2023, the celebrity admitted on Instagram that she is "NOT OK” about the fact that True is growing so fast.

Tatum, 1

Tatum is the brother of True and the younger one among Khloe Kardashian's kids. Khloe Kardashian's son was born on August 5, 2022. According to reports by PEOPLE, a source revealed that Tatum was born via surrogacy.

"The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December," the insider stated.

As soon as the baby boy entered the world, a source mentioned that Khloe had been on "cloud nine," taking her time to choose a name for her newborn.

After her son’s birth, the star of The Kardashians stated to Elle that she feels blessed to be a mom of two. She mentioned that she even loves the challenging parts of being a mother and that all the struggles simply challenge her as a person.

She also added that it is an honor to shape little people into “really incredible big people.”

When Season 2 of The Kardashians aired, Khloe’s time in the hospital was shown. Her sister Kim Kardashian filmed the moments at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Khloe Kardashian's son got his name revealed during the Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians. While talking to James Corden at an 818 Tequila event, Khloe Kardashian's son’s name was heard for the first time in public.

Khloe Kardashian admitted during an episode of The Kardashians that welcoming her son via surrogacy has been a tough journey for her. The star also stated that she felt less connected to Tatum than she did with True at birth.

Talking about the surrogacy process, Khloe mentioned that she was inspired by her sister Kim, who welcomed both of her kids via surrogacy.

In August 2023, Khloe Kardashian celebrated Tatum’s first birthday with an Instagram post.

