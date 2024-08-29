Killer Heat: Plot Details of Joseph Gordon-Levitt's New Movie on Prime Video This Fall

This September 2024 is going to bring an exciting movie that fans have been waiting for. Prime Video brings an action-packed crime thriller starring Joseph Gordon Levitt in an amazing adaptation, Killer Heat. The movie starts with a thrilling crime scene. Let's get into the details of the movie.

The movie is based on an author named Jo Nesbø. His short story The Jealousy Man talks about twins who find themselves tangled in a love triangle. The plot thickens when a twin is mysteriously killed. An investigator enters the scene. He is known by the name the jealousy man. As he investigates, many things turn up about the twins. Now it's up to Nick Bali, the investigator, to find out who killed the other twin.

Fans are curious to know what happens in the movie after the announcement of the dynamic cast.

Starring in this movie is Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who was recently seen in Beverly Hill Cop: Axel Fowley. He is set to play the investigator, Jealously Man, aka Nick Bali. Next up we have Shailene Woodley, who will be playing another lead in the crime thriller. Her character is yet to be revealed. According to the book, she might play Penelope Vardakis. She is popularly known for her movie Divergent. She is still remembered for her role as Hazel from the movie The Fault in Our Stars.

Lastly, we will see the Citadel star Richard Madden. The actors will play the twins' roles in the movie, namely, Leonides and Elias Vardakis. The actor was previously seen in Eternals. He is set to return in season 2 of the Citadel series. The actor plays Mason Kane in the series.

With the images released by Prime Video, the movie seems to be exciting.

According to the short story, the plot is tangled among many people. It's not just one story of a crime; many other characters are also involved in the crime scene. Nothing much about the plot and other supporting characters has been revealed yet. The movie is based on Prime Video on September 26, 2024.

Mark your calendars for a roller coaster of emotions and breathtaking action coming your way this year.

