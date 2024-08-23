My Lady Jane Fans File Online Petition Amid Show Getting Axed At Prime Video Following Hit Season 1; Details Inside

My Lady Jane, the popular historically British drama, was axed at Prime Video despite a successful first season. While the reason for the cancellation was not announced by either the makers or the streaming platform, the viewers were highly disappointed.

A week after the streamer announced its decision, the fans filed an online petition demanding the series return to the OTT. The campaign has been filed under the name Save My Lady Jane and has collected more than 20,000 signatures.

Only within the first two months of the season premiere My Lady Jane managed to get the audience's attention and love. Through the campaign being hosted online, the fans have requested that the streaming giant consider the viewership and fan following of the show and ask the makers to reconsider the decision.

The petition was created on Change.org on July 15, and the description of the website read, "Show your support for this unique storytelling.” Another statement read, "Demand the return of My Lady Jane."

Moreover, the campaign published on the internet urged users to check the ratings of the show on X.com, IMDB, and Rotten Tomatoes. Also, an email template released by the fans was sent out to the COO of Amazon Prime, Alberg Cheng, in which the fans penned their dejected feelings.

The template read, "I am writing to express my deep frustration and disappointment over the cancellation of My Lady Jane on Prime Video. As a loyal Prime Video member, I am genuinely shocked by this decision, and I am seriously considering ending my membership.”

It further stated, “I did not expect this from Amazon or Prime, companies that usually claim to value their customers. This cancellation and the widespread outcry it has sparked clearly show otherwise."

The template also revealed that the plot of the show resonated with the audience on a “deeper level,” and the decision to cancel the show didn’t feel right.

My Lady Jane revolves around the story of Lady Jane Grey, who has been declared the Queen of the reign overnight. However, the path to the throne is not easy for her, as her enemies are ready to destroy her and gain power.

As per the logline of the show, “Lady Jane Grey and her husband Guildford lived during the reign of Edward, son of Henry VIII. She unexpectedly finds herself crowned Queen overnight and becomes the target of criminals who want her throne and her head.”

The first season of My Lady Jane is available to stream on Prime Video.

