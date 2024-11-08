Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For 'Out Of Touch' Skims Holiday Campaign Amid Trump's Win

Kim Kardashian's latest Skims holiday campaign has sparked criticism after its release on the heels of the 2024 presidential election results, which saw former President Donald Trump confirmed as the winner.

The timing, combined with the lavish nature of the campaign, has led to accusations that the reality star is out of touch with the current financial struggles many people are facing.

The campaign video, released shortly after Trump’s victory, features Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson, son Oliver Hudson, and their families all dressed in matching pajamas from Kardashian’s brand, Skims.

The festive ad showcases the family enjoying a luxurious holiday setting, complete with a grand dining room and a fully stocked kitchen with lobster, shrimp, and other extravagant foods.

Kate Hudson appeared in the ad with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and their 6-year-old daughter, Rani. Also featured were Hudson’s two older sons, Ryder and Bingham from previous relationships.

Oliver Hudson and his wife, Erinn Bartlett along with their three children, Wilder, Bodhi, and Rio, all modeled the holiday-themed sleepwear. The video shows the family dancing around and sharing festive treats, creating a warm, joyful atmosphere.

However, the timing of the release has drawn sharp criticism. The campaign dropped just one day after Donald Trump was confirmed as the 2024 presidential election winner, and many social media users felt the juxtaposition of the campaign’s luxury with the struggles facing many Americans was tone-deaf.

One Instagram user expressed their disapproval, writing, "Girl please. Completely out of touch." Another commented, “Love you Kim, but this is not the time.” Some others called Kardashian’s campaign “tone-deaf,” with one user urging her to “read the room” in light of the country's uncertain economic future.

Many fans highlighted how difficult it has become for some families to make ends meet, with one follower writing, “Meanwhile most people can’t afford groceries.”

Skims, known for its stylish and comfortable loungewear, markets the holiday pajama sets as the ultimate holiday card for families, but the price points have raised concerns as well. The adult Unisex Sleep Set is priced at $120, while the Long Sleep Set retails for $90.

For children, the Baby Onesie is priced at $28, and the Kids Sleep Set costs $38. While these prices may be reasonable for luxury loungewear, they are seen by some as a reflection of Kardashian’s disconnection from the everyday financial difficulties faced by her fans.

Although the family pajamas are positioned as a festive, fun way for families to celebrate the holiday season, the extravagant set design, featuring expensive meals and a grand atmosphere, has not resonated well with everyone.

