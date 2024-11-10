Throwback: When Kim Kardashian Called Her Brief Marriage To Kris Humphries 'Gay Wedding'

Kim Kardashian may have moved on with a new family, having four children and a business empire to run, but her digital footprint remains a treasure that continues to be explored. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star once infamously married basketball player Kris Humphries for just 72 days in an extravagant ceremony, which she later referred to as a "gay wedding" on the reality show.

Even though more than ten years have passed since Kim K and Kris Humphries’ 2011 wedding, fans still reminisce about their time together. The couple finally settled their divorce in 2013. While the marriage didn’t last long, it remains a topic that people love discussing, including the Kardashians themselves.

In 2022, Kim, who had just come off from hosting Saturday Night Live then, reflected on her short-lived marriage during an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. Humorously recalling the marriage as a "gay wedding" while brainstorming for Simon Huck’s wedding speech, she told Scott Disick, "I feel like after SNL, the pressure is mounting. So I think I’ll say something like, ‘I love a gay wedding. I haven’t been to one since my second wedding!’"

Meanwhile, Humphries has often been candid in interviews, recounting how the entire saga turned into such a mess and how he didn’t expect the marriage to affect his personal life so significantly. He opened up about the hardships of his divorce and the aftermath of being in the public eye, which pushed him into a dark place.

He told USA Today, "One thing that really bothers me is whenever people say that my marriage was fake. There’s definitely a lot about that world that is not entirely real. But our actual relationship was 100 percent real."

Years later, after marrying Kanye West, Kim made her feelings about her marriage to Humphries known on several occasions. In a conversation with Andy Cohen on his show Watch What Happens Live, Kim expressed concerns about the age factor, as many of her friends were already having children. This made her feel pressured to settle down and marry Kris Humphries. She acknowledged that during their honeymoon, she realized their marriage wouldn’t last, and they ended up separating 72 days later.

