Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Challenges Of Motherhood Amid Claims Kanye West Spends Little Time With Their Kids

Kim Kardashian recently reflected on the emotional challenges of motherhood. In an Instagram Story, the SKIMS founder shared a quote about raising children, just weeks after a report surfaced claiming Kanye West spends limited time with their four kids.

The quote read, “The sad part about motherhood is that you’re raising the one person you can’t live without… to be able to live without you.” Kardashian added a teary-eyed emoji to the post, signaling the deep emotions tied to her role as a mother.

The post came shortly after a source close to Kardashian told media outlets that Kanye West is “sadly not around very much” to help with parenting. The insider shared that Kardashian is “pretty much a single mom” despite having a support system, such as nannies and household help.

“Although she has help, it’s still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything,” the source stated. The reality star's schedule revolves around her four children: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

Reports of West’s limited involvement have reignited public interest in Kardashian’s life as a single mom. The couple finalized their divorce in November 2022, with court documents outlining joint custody and equal access to their kids. However, sources suggest the day-to-day parenting responsibilities largely fall on Kardashian.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has spoken about the challenges of raising children on her own. During a May 2023 appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, she opened up about her emotional struggles as a single parent.

“There are nights I cry myself to sleep,” she admitted. “Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful … But at the end of the day, your kids only want you.”

Despite juggling her SKIMS empire and her appearances on The Kardashians, Kardashian prioritizes her children. “My entire life revolves around my kids,” she said during the podcast.

Following their divorce, West agreed to pay Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support. He also committed to covering 50 percent of their children's educational and security expenses. While the legal agreement outlines shared custody, sources claim West’s time with the kids is minimal.

The couple, who were married for seven years before splitting in February 2021, have tried to maintain a united front for their children. Kardashian has often shared that co-parenting can be challenging but remains focused on creating a stable environment for their family.

