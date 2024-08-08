Kim Kardashian Posts Cute Photos From Her Greece Vacation With Olivia Pearson and Lauren Sánchez; See Here

Popular American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman Kim Kardashian is reminiscing about her summer in Greece.

On Monday, Aug. 5, the 43-year-old star shared Instagram photos from her trip, showcasing ocean and mountain views, cute goats, and her friends Lauren Sánchez, 54, and Olivia Pearson, 34.

She captioned a selfie with “Greece this summer.” The post also included images of coconuts and a group photo featuring Sánchez, Pearson, and Kardashian. In the snap, Sánchez grinned, Pearson smiled, and Kardashian pouted.

Kardashian also shared a photo of her and Pearson walking, with Kardashian pouting and holding up a peace sign.

The mogul struck the same pose again in another selfie with Pearson, both wearing life jackets while riding through the ocean. Kardashian concluded the post with a view of the sunset.

“Best trip ever,” Pearson commented, while Sánchez added, “So much fun.”

In June, Kardashian and Pearson were spotted on a jet ski in Greece, pouting for a selfie. Kim Kardashian wore a white bikini top and matching shorts with a life jacket, while Olivia sported a leopard-print top, sunglasses on her head, hoop earrings, and red lipstick. Lauren donned a beige one-shoulder top, a gold necklace, and statement sunglasses. The mom-of-two, engaged to billionaire Jeff Bezos, wore her dark hair down.

Kim was in Mumbai last week for Anant Ambani's wedding, accompanied by her sister Khloé.

Khloé shared that she made the best memories with Kim while filming episodes of The Kardashians at the event. The 40-year-old reality star arrived at the wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with her elder sister Kim. She posted on Instagram, "Kim and Khloé take India [heart emoji]. I can't believe I get to have this experience with my sister! The best memories with my bestie."

Both sisters wore traditional Indian attire, with Khloé in a gold and silver beaded outfit and Kim in a revealing red dress, each accessorized with shimmering headgear.

Kim also shared photos from the wedding, which reportedly cost £250 million, on her social media channels.

