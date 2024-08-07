Sabrina Carpenter Clarifies She Doesn’t Have To Take Permission From Taylor Swift To Collaborate With Kim Kardashian

Sabrina Carpenter has shared a great bond with Taylor Swift over the years. However, the same isn't the case with the latter and Kim Kardashian. In a conversation with Variety, the singer clarified that personal matters aside, she would not have to get permission from the Grammy award winner to work with Kardashian for her clothing brand ad.

In the interview, the Espresso crooner claimed that Swift has dealt with every inconvenience gracefully. Moreover, the musician revealed that she believes the Midnights singer to be her best friend. Carpenter said to the media portal, "The posts about me having to 'ask for her permission' — no. She's one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend."

The singer added, "She's just such a gangster with all of it. No matter what people are saying, everything that I've ever seen her tackle, she's done so with grace."

Carpenter performed with Swift during her Eras tour concert in Sydney. While the Please, Please, Please crooner was scheduled to open for the pop icon, she instead got to sing the verses of White Horse and Coney Island. The singer also appeared in an advertisement for Skims, where the musician endorsed a collection of underwear and shapewear. The 25-year-old earlier made the Anti-Hero singer aware of her doing ads for Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and the TV personality have been feuding since the Kardashian sibling was married to the rapper Ye West. The crooner clearly did not look on the same page as the former couple.

Sharing of her bond with Swift, Carpenter revealed to the Rolling Stones, "As much as people want to believe you're tuned into every little thing, I'm not because I'm constantly working. In that scenario, I've been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end.”

She continued, “So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that's all they have time to do." On the work front, Sabrina Carpenter ruled the charts with the release of Please, Please, Please. Moreover, her next album, Short n’Sweet, will hit the music platforms on August 23.

