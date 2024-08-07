How Kanye West's New Album Touches on Divorce and Co-parenting with Kim Kardashian; Explored

Over the past few years, Kanye West, who currently goes by the name Ye, has been on the receiving end of a series of backlashes due to his antisemitic remarks, making headlines for all the wrong reasons. However, amid all this, he has just dropped his most-awaited album Vultures 2, featuring references to divorce and co-parenting with Kim Kardashian.

A few months after the release of the original album Vultures 1 in February of this year, the rapper and Ty Dolla $ign released their second collaboration, Vultures 2, this past weekend. Here’s a look at the fans’ speculations about the references he made regarding his part-marital issues with Kardashian:

Ye calls the past year “strange” in his song 530, which seems to be a reflection of co-parenting with Kardashian. They have four children together from their six-year marriage: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The lyrics of the song say, “The past year been a strange time / Visitations on FaceTime / And who gon' break who's heart first? Always just breaks mine.” He continues to rap, “Looking for blessings that God had hand me / I’m tryna just raise the family, somebody should raise the nanny.”

Ye speaks about an anonymous person who has “been so long without a man” in a different song titled Husband. He sings over and over again how the said person needs a husband and then he makes a clear allusion to Kardashian’s home in Beverly Hills. “Neighbors know this shit get out of hand, but they smile / ‘Cause you been so long without a man / And it won't be, and it won't be long 'til you're out of bands / The only thing you really need is a husband,” he raps.

Advertisement

He continues to sing, “Got a plan for lust, got a plan for Beverly Hills / You know that's where they at / You know that's where they at, Beverly Hills. I don't really wanna go back to that.” In another song titled Lifestyle featuring Lil Wayne, he repeats some of the aforementioned lyrics.

Ye and Kardashian tied the knot in 2014, and the trouble in their marriage began years before they filed for divorce in 2021. Their relationship was severely strained by West's unpredictable behavior in 2016, which was made worse by the rapper’s outspoken support for former President Donald Trump and a number of divisive comments.

In 2020, Kardashian made her first public comments regarding Ye’s bipolar diagnosis, pleading for understanding and sympathy as the family struggled together. Rumors of a divorce intensified in early 2021; despite Kardashian’s alleged efforts to save the marriage, by February, the founder of SKIMS had filed for divorce. In November 2022, their divorce was finalized.

Advertisement

Months after she revealed her new relationship with Pete Davidson to the public, the rapper attacked her online. In multiple social media posts, Ye continued to refer to Kim as his “wife” and, at one point, even rejected her request to be granted legal single status.

Ye also sent Davidson a number of harsh messages, followed by an unsettling music video where he produced a cartoon depiction of the comedian being abducted, beheaded, and buried alive.

ALSO READ: Kanye West Sells Yet Another Property After Wyoming Ranch