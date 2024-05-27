Kim Kardashian Proud Of Daughter North’s First-Ever Live Show Performance In The Lion King; Shares Behind The Scenes Clips

Kim Kardashian was “feeling it” at daughter North West's show!

The reality TV star is already a showbiz mom as her 10-year-old daughter makes her acting debut as Young Simba in Disney’s The Lion King live concert at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The proud mom gushes over North with some behind-the-scenes clips!

Kim Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes moments from North’s The Lion King live show

On Saturday, May 25, the SKIMS founder posted behind-the-scenes images from her daughter’s big performance. In the first story, she shared a video of herself sitting in the audience with her younger daughter Chicago, 6, singing along to the Can You Feel the Love Tonight performance. “I was feeling it @thelionking,” she wrote in the clip.

Her next story captured a sisterly moment between North and Chicago where the former was fixing her little sister’s hair. “Never too busy to help her sister with her edges,“ Kim wrote over the adorable picture.

Another story saw the young superstar posing with the actor who played Zazu on the show. The reality star who is also mother to sons Saint, 8. and Psalm, 5, with Ex Kanye West, captioned the backstage picture and simply wrote, “Simba and Zazu.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

North stars as young Simba in the Lion King live show

North joining the cast of the Live-to-Film concert was announced earlier this month. The two-day live show was part of the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Disney’s The Lion King. The young media personality’s first big rodeo was a star-studded affair!

Jennifer Hudson, Heather Headley, and Lebo M starred in the production alongside her. Bradley Gibson, Jeremy Irons, Ernie Sabella, Billy Eichner, Nathan Lane, and Weaver also made appearances on the live show.

The show will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar according to a press release. However, a specific date has not been mentioned yet. Stay tuned for the updates!