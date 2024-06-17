5 best Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha movies that are must-watch: Rowdy Rathore to Mission Mangal

The dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha has graced the silver screen in a myriad of captivating roles, charming audiences with their remarkable performances and on-screen chemistry. From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming dramas, Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha movies have left an indelible mark on Bollywood.

Let's check out some of their most memorable films and explore the magic they bring to the screen.

5 best Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha movies that are absolute bliss

1. Rowdy Rathore

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Nassar, Paresh Ganatra

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Release Year: 2012

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

In the Sonakshi Sinha movie Rowdy Rathore, Akshay Kumar takes on a double duty, portraying both Shiva, a cunning con artist, and Vikram Rathore, a righteous police officer. Shiva's life takes a dramatic turn when he witnesses Rathore's murder and is coerced into assuming his identity by a vicious gangster.

Sonakshi shines as Priya, a spirited woman whose initial disdain for Shiva transforms into affection as the story unfolds, injecting a blend of romance and humor into the film.

2. Joker

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Shreyas Talpade, Minissha Lamba

IMDb Rating: 2.6/10

Release Year: 2012

Genre: Fantasy, Comedy, Drama

Where to Watch: YouTube Movies

In this Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha movie, Akshay Kumar takes the lead as Agastya, a visionary scientist determined to put his fictional village, Paglapur, on the map. He devises an elaborate plan involving an alien invasion hoax to draw attention from authorities and the media.

Sonakshi Sinha complements Akshay Kumar's character as Diva, Agastya's devoted love interest, who stands by him through thick and thin, aiding in his unconventional quest. Together, their roles are pivotal in orchestrating the village's metamorphosis and driving the whimsical storyline forward.

3. Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonali Bendre

IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

Release Year: 2013

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Akshay Kumar is seen in the role of Shoaib Khan, a sophisticated and scheming underworld kingpin determined to assert his dominance in Mumbai. Sonakshi Sinha steps into the role of Jasmine, a rising starlet entangled in Shoaib's web of power and intrigue as his romantic interest.

Their tumultuous relationship serves as a central theme, adding depth and complexity to the film's narrative by exploring the intricate dynamics of love and betrayal within the underworld's ruthless landscape.

4. Holiday

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Freddy Daruwala, Sumeet Raghavan

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Release Year: 2014

Genre: Action, Thriller

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Holiday is one of the best films on the Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha movies list. Akshay embodies the character of Captain Virat Bakshi, an honorable officer of the Indian Army who inadvertently uncovers a terrorist conspiracy while on a break. Sonakshi steps into the role of Saiba Thapar, a skilled boxer and Virat's love interest.

Despite her brief appearances, Sonakshi’s portrayal of Saiba is impactful, offering unwavering emotional support to Virat and portraying the strength of their relationship. Kumar's compelling performance as Virat drives the film's suspenseful narrative, underscoring the paramount importance of national security in the face of threats.

5. Mission Mangal

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Release Year: 2019

Genre: Drama, History

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

In Sonakshi Sinha Akshay Kumar movie Mission Mangal, Akshay is seen playing the role of Rakesh Dhawan, a brilliant scientist spearheading India's ambitious Mars Orbiter Mission at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Alongside him, Sonakshi portrays Eka Gandhi, a dedicated scientist and vital member of Rakesh's team.

Despite facing gender bias and personal hurdles, Eka's unwavering resolve and intellect play a pivotal role in the mission's success. Kumar's portrayal of Rakesh Dhawan serves as the linchpin of the film's narrative, emphasizing the significance of Indian scientific prowess and collaborative effort in achieving an extraordinary milestone in space exploration.

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha movies have not only entertained audiences but also serve as a testament to their versatility and talent in bringing a wide array of characters and narratives to life on the silver screen. With each film, they have demonstrated their ability to seamlessly embody diverse roles, captivating audiences with their dynamic performances and adding depth to every storyline they inhabit.

