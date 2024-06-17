Ram Charan says ‘have thrown parties when my films fail’; reveals why he didn’t step out of his house after RRR’s success

Ram Charan is currently in the best phase of his life, both professionally and personally. In a recent interview, the actor spilled the beans on how he handles success and the pressure of carrying his father Chiranjeevi's legacy ahead.

Moreover, RC also confessed to not leaving his house for a week following the RRR’s success. Yes! That’s right!

Ram Charan didn’t come out of home a week after RRR’s success; here’s why

In conversation with TOI, Ram Charan reacted to a question on handling pressure and revealed that he did not step outside his house for a week after the film’s release and success.

He said, “The good or bad part about me is that I don’t know how to take pressure. When RRR became a success, I remember for that one week, I didn’t come out of the house. I was relieved, relaxed and enjoyed family time.”

Further, Ram also talked about his way of dealing with failures, he revealed that he has thrown parties when his films failed, and that has helped the Game Changer actor balance his professional and personal lives.

"I’ve thrown parties when my films fail. It’s something that helps me stay balanced. Whether it’s a success or a failure, I believe in enjoying the process and the journey,” he said.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR also starred Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others. The film was released in 2022 and emerged as a massive success at the box office. RRR’s music also made waves when the song Naatu Naatu won a Golden Globe and an Oscar in 2023.

What's next for Ram Charan?

Meanwhile, on the work front, the RRR actor will next be seen in Game Changer. Directed by S Shankar, the film is an upcoming Telugu political action drama that revolves around an IAS officer who sets out to corrupt the corruption in his political system.

Apart from Ram Charan, Game Changer also features an exceptional star cast that includes Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Srikanth, and many more in key roles.

The makers released the Jaragandi song, featuring Kiara Advani and Ram Charan on March 27, on the RRR actor’s birthday. The power-packed song received a positive response from the audience and increased the excitement around the film’s release.

Although the makers are yet to announce a confirmed release date, speculations say that Game Changer will hit the theaters in September or October, this year.

