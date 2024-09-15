Kim Kardashian Shares Heartfelt Post For Parents Whose Kids Are Diagnosed With Dyslexia: ‘Every Mom Who Has Struggled…’

Kim Karshasin gave a ray of hope to parents whose children may be suffering from dyslexia or any other challenges by sharing a post on social media about the same. This came after her friend Lauren Sanchez released her children's book titled, The Fly Who Flew To Space.

The Skims founder shared a clip of Sanchez, on September 13, Friday on her Instagram stories, who had appeared on The View to discuss her children's book and also talked about her own challenges with dyslexia when she was a child.

In the video, the Emmy award-winning journalist shared that she was not able to write because of dyslexia and later overcame her challenges because of the support she garnered from a professor.

The reality TV star, whose oldest daughter, North West suffers from the same, wrote in the post, “I'm reposting this not bc she's my friend and I love her." Kim added, "But because every mom who has struggled with their kids with dyslexia or any learning difference needs to hear that it will be okay." Sanchez. Who is engaged to Jeff Bezos, reshared Kardashian’s post with praying hands emojis.

For the unversed, North previously opened up about her challenges with dyslexia during the October 2023 TikTok livestream. She asked her audience if they were aware of what it was, per E! News.

Her mother asked her if she was sure about revealing the private information on the platform, and later told her she would be ending the live stream as North was saying “way too much” and she deliberately does not spill anything about things that her child is going through.

North, along with her mother often share TikTok videos but it is not just her who actively uses the online platform as her younger brother, Saint has embarked on his own journey as a YouTuber.

The Mogul shared a hilarious Instagram story recently that featured a handwritten contract between her and Saint. In that, he promised her not to talk about any personal or family information and that he would have to show his videos to his mother or guardian before posting them. It was also mentioned in the contract that if he did not abide by the rules, Kim had the liberty to delete his account or private his page.

