‘He Better Not Breach’: Kim Kardashian Makes Son Saint West Sign a Contract/Deal To Start His YouTube Channel

Kim Kardashian’s legal background is surely being utilized by her to the fullest, may that be within her family or with others. She made her son, Saint West, jokingly sign a “solid contract” to launch his YouTube channel. The entrepreneur shared the photo of the same on her social media.

After permitting her oldest child, North, to be on social media, Kim has also given permission to Saint to start his own journey as a YouTuber. But it surely came with certain terms and conditions and if he does not abide by those, Saint will have to bear the consequences too.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kim attached a screenshot of his page on YouTube and let her followers know about her son’s new channel and that she "allowed" him to start it. She also mentioned the “extensive contract” and asked her followers to subscribe to the channel.

The reality show star shared a picture of the handwritten contract in the next story. It mentioned that the 8-year-old is not permitted to spill or film any of his family or any personal information. He should show his mother or guardian all the videos before he shares them on his page and his mother can delete them for any reason.

It was also mentioned that if he failed to listen to the rules, Kim could make his “page private or delete his account.” Over the page in the story, the business mogul wrote, “Saint signed a solid contract for this YouTube channel," continuing, "He better not breach." Kim also added a wink-face emoji.

The 8-year-old has named TheGoatSaint for his channel and as of this writing, it has already amassed 10.6k subscribers. There are 4 videos on his page and most of them appear to be about video game streaming content.

Both Kim and Saint went on a recent getaway to Real Madrid. There, the mother-son duo met up with famous celebrities including Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Vinicius Jr., and Jude Bellingham.

A picture from the trip seemingly fueled rumors about Kim dating Jude Bellingham, but as of now, neither of them have officially commented on these rumors.

