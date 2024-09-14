Emily In Paris: Will Emily And Gabriel End Up Together By End Of The Show? Creator Darren Star Reveals Ahead Of Season 5 Renewal

Emily in Paris season 4 has been creating buzz over the internet for its storyline shifting to Rome. While the lead character Emily Cooper still lives in confusion over who to choose, the creator of the show, Darren Star, revealed the future of the show ahead of the Netflix series getting renewed for season 5.

While the fans have been rooting for the lead actress to end up with Gabriel by the end of the show, Star opened up on the way Lucas Bravo’s character feels for Emily in the show. In a conversation with Deadline, the showrunner claimed that the process might be gradual or might never happen either. The future is uncertain.

While speaking about the latest season and the upcoming one of Emily in Paris, Star revealed, “I think Gabriel realized that he doesn’t want to let Emily go so easily, and he might have made a big mistake. They certainly had a big fight and a cooling-off period.”

He further added, “But I think he realized that by the end of the season, there’s something that he doesn’t want to let Emily go.”

Meanwhile, the creator of the Netflix series stated that though season 4 does not end up exactly how Gabriel wanted, he definitely believes that there is some unfinished business with Emily that he needs to take care of.

“I don’t know what that means. Doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to be together instantly or ever. I don’t know, but I think he feels there’s unfinished business with the two of them,” explained Star.

In another interview with TV Line, the showrunner elaborated on the details of how miscommunication between the two characters led to them going different paths. The creator said, “It was just more sort of the circumstances of what was happening in terms of the story. It wasn’t like they had to break up now. It was just sort of the miscommunications of where things were going.”

He went on to state, “I think from Gabriel’s point of view, there was also frustration about what happened with him and Camille and the baby. I just felt like it was almost like a domino effect of unfortunate circumstances that affected their relationship.”

As for the show, the second part of Emily in Paris dropped on Netflix a few days ago, and the audience got a clear picture over Emily’s decision to head to Rome.

All episodes of Emily in Paris season 4 are available to stream on Netflix.

