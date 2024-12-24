Kim Kardashian Sparks Satanic Panic With Travis Barker's Music Video Appearance; Fans React

Kim Kardashian's appearance in a bizarre holiday-themed music video produced by her brother-in-law, Travis Barker, has sparked controversy and accusations of blasphemy. The Skims Founder starred in Santa Baby, filmed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis.

The video shows Kardashian crawling through a cacophonous home in her blonde wig. It also features bizarre scenes of Jesus storming into a refrigerator, a woman pruning a Christmas tree, and Santa with a camcorder in his hand. The outlandish project, which is styled to look like old VHS footage, also features appearances by Macaulay Culkin.

This caused outrage online as viewers criticized it as sacrilegious and even satanic. Fans flooded Kim's comments section, declaring it "blasphemous" and "the worst thing ever seen," others defended the video as a bold and creative venture.

One fan wrote, "What in the methamphetamine Christmas blasphemy is this?" while another added, "The worst thing I've ever seen. Like Satan directed it."

Kim, who recently showed off her acting chops in American Horror Story, also garnered some praise for the music video. One fan wrote, "Creativity at 100! I love how you consistently challenge the status quo. Keep them talking."

More comments accusing Kim of taking the demonic route include one person saying, "This is disturbing. And she claims she is Christian. This is absurd." Another outraged person wrote under Kim K's Instagram post, "Why??? I always knew she was Demonic! She just confirmed it."

This is not the first criticism of religious insensitivity that she faces. Last month, it was because of a selfie with Michèle Lamy, who very often dabbles with occult themes. Kardashian was also criticized for wearing a rosary while preparing for a Skims photoshoot in November.

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter and frequent Eminem collaborator Skylar Grey seems to have enjoyed Kim Kardashian's Santa Baby music video as she shared the post on her Instagram stories. She appreciated her with a fire emoji, writing, "Ok Kim." Other fans have also shown support for her art.

