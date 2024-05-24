'Kind Of Love It': Kendall Jenner Reacts To Family Failing To Recognize Her at Recent Modeling Gig

The Kardashians are back with season 5 of the show. The latest season premiered on May 28 with many interesting events unfolding.

During the first episode, an intense situation arose during a runway show in Milan that featured Kendall Jenner’s walk, her mom Kris and sister Kim arrived late. And once they were in, the mother-daughter duo failed to recognize the model. Here’s how Kendall reacted to it.

Kendall Jenner reacts to her mom and sister failing to recognize her

In the premiere of the reality show, which was filmed in the Fall of 2023, Kendall Jenner walked for Victoria Beckham's Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear show.

Her Mom and sister arrived late at the show as they were stuck in traffic. Once the mother-daughter arrived at the show, they sat next to Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. During the show, Jenner graced the runway as usual but her mom and sister failed to spot her.

During the confessional sequence, the momager confessed, "Where's Kendall? Did we miss Kendall? I'm like, maybe Kendall got stuck in traffic? What's happening?" addressing Kendall, she added, "I don't want you to take this personally, but I think I should let you know that I didn't see you walk because I didn't recognize you. It's so horrible!"

After the show wrapped up, we can see Kim having a conversation with Victoria Beckham. Kim said that they missed spotting Kendall during the show, and that's when Beckham said that Jenner was the last look of the show.

Upon hearing about this incident, the model, Jenner seemed rather happy. In the confessional, Jenner expressed that, “My family, my friends, they didn’t recognize me, but I kind of love that, I really kind of love it.”

The model added that it has always been her goal, of being a chameleon, in the sense of being a different character.

What did Kardashain-Jenner wear during the fashion show?

When Jenner walked the runway, she looked nearly unidentifiable. The model rocked a shiny suit in black with a slicked-back bun hairstyle. She topped it up with huge thick black glasses and also held a white purse on the runway.

On the other hand, her mother’s and sister’s outfits were juxtaposed in terms of colors. Kim donned a satin-pink dress with spaghetti straps, layering it with shiny necklaces. Kim kept her hair loose and rocked her classic makeup look. As per people, the dress was designed by Victoria Beckham.

According to the outlet, Kris shined in all-black satin spaghetti straps slip dress. She topped it up with a black leather jacket that had a shearling collar. The momager also added layered necklaces that helped her elevate her overall look.

