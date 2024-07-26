Kit Harington Performs Jon Snow's Famous Line In Ad Campaign For New Game Of Thrones Mobile Game; Watch

Kit Harington recently appeared in the ad campaign for the newly launched Game of Thrones: Legends RPG mobile game. Harington, who shot to superstardom for his portrayal of Jon Snow in the hit HBO fantasy drama series, also performed the iconic line of his character in the trailer. Read on further to know more details!

Kit Harington performs famous Jon Snow lines in the new Game of Thrones mobile game

Kit Harington recently returned to his Game of Thrones character, Jon Snow, to promote the new mobile game Game of Thrones: Legends. The trailer for the same was dropped on Thursday, featuring him wearing modern attire rather than dressed up as his character.

The trailer begins with the famous line from the series, "Winter is coming," as the clip shows Harington entering a bar, a woman greets him, "Welcome, Mr. Harington." He then continues to walk through the bar, observing the guests, and says, "I'm ready to forge my own destiny, compose my strategy, refine my tactics."

He goes on saying, "I'll solve every puzzle, overcome every challenge to defeat the deadliest threat we've ever faced — the Long Night."

The clip then shows him playing the game as he sees people with blue eyes like White Walkers and says, "Pull together the greatest heroes of Westeros to fight for my house." Then, a woman at the bar beats him in a game round. She says, "You know nothing."

Before she can continue, Harington says, "Don’t do it," but she holds up her phone to show her victory and says, "You know nothing, Jon Snow!"—a famous line from the HBO series delivered by Ygritte (Rose Leslie).

Kit Harington says the new Game of Thrones game is a 'true love letter' for fans

Kit Harington played the character of Jon Snow across all eight seasons of the hit HBO show Game of Thrones. According to People magazine, he expressed his thoughts on appearing in the ad trailer for the game.

As per the outlet, he said the "creativity" and effort put into making Game of Thrones: Legends is clear, and it feels completely natural to return to Westeros for this game. Harington concluded, "This is a true love letter to the fans, of whom the franchise would be nothing without, and I’m honored to pay tribute to them in this new campaign."

Meanwhile, all eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available to stream on Prime Video.