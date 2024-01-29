Is Ben Affleck Part Of The Accountant 2? Find Out As Netflix Thriller Animals Gets A New Update

Ben Affleck is soaring heights as he takes up new roles in 2024. After the announcement of Animals, Affleck’s new crime-thriller set to hit Netflix in 2024, fans are wondering what is happening with The Accountant 2. Are Animals going to impact the schedule of the Accountant sequel? Find details inside.

Is Ben Affleck Part Of The Accountant 2?

The Accountant is directed by Gavin O’Connor and sees Affleck as Christian Wolff who is an accountant. But that is his facade as he tries to work with criminal organizations and manipulate their account books. This movie was a hit and had co-stars like Anna Kendrick and J.K Simmons. A sequel was due for years now, and the Deadline confirms how Accountant 2 will happen in the second half of 2024, as production begins. The Matt Damon and Ben Affleck starrer Animals will not impact the schedule of The Accountant 2. It had always been speculated that the movie would not be shot until the later half of 2024, but now it's confirmed.

What does Accountant 2 have to offer?

Well it offers a seasoned Batman star Ben Affleck to us in a new version, as an Accountant who is involved with the world of organized crime! But with no more details on the plot, the movie is expected to hit theaters by late 2025. Gavin O’Connor is returning as director and Bill Dubuque will be the screenwriter. Apart from Ben Affleck’s return we do not know if other cast members like Simmons, Kendrick or Bernthal will be returning in their roles. While the sequel can change the script opening new doors, it can also be a continuation of the superhit film. The first film had a budget of $44 Million and made $155 Million at the box office. This pushes the budget of Accountant 2 of $75 Million, so is it bound to break records now? Only time will tell. Fans are excited to see the set photos and more details on cast and plot. As this pans out, stay tuned to know about everything and more on Pinkvilla.

