Atlas Trailer: Jennifer Lopez Gears Up For Thrilling Sci-Fi Adventure In Her Upcoming Movie

Netflix dropped the first look at the upcoming Jennifer Lopez film. The trailer for Atlas shows Lopez as a raw character who is ready to save humanity by fighting the machines. The sci-fi drama directed by Brad Peyton, where the role of the actress is defined as someone who is "brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence,"

The synopsis of the film reads, “Atlas joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it." Lopez has previously worked in an action film, The Mother, which was a massive hit on the streaming platforms. With Atlas, too, the audience will be looking forward to the Marry Me actress putting on a tough suit while fighting the villains, who this time are not humans but technology.

Cast Members Of Atlas

In addition to Jennifer Lopez, the film stars Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla, and Mark Strong. Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite wrote the screenplay, while Samson Mücke and Michael Riley McGrath served as executive producers on the movie.

Sterling K. Brown was last seen in the Oscar-nominated American Fiction directed by Cord Jefferson. The actor, too, was up for nominations at the Academy Awards 2024. Simu Liu is popularly known for his role in Shang Chi and Greta Gerwig’s summer hit Barbie. Liu was among the Kens in the movie, playing a pivotal role alongside Ryan Gosling.

Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Release

While the fans got hyped up about Atlas, Lopez dropped her film This is Me… Now: A Love Story, based on her music album of the same name, This is Me… Now. The Amazon Prime movie was filled with cameos and a lot of songs. The actress and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance served as a major inspiration for the movie. The synopsis of the film read, “Coinciding with the release of her album of the same name, this narrative-driven odyssey tells the story of Jennifer Lopez's journey to love through her own eyes.” The filming of the movie began in May 2022, and it documented the life story until 2023. J’ Lo’s production has been well received by the audience, and look forward to the release of Atlas.

The film will be available to watch on Netflix on May 24.

