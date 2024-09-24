Lady Bird Star Beanie Feldstein Reveals THIS Character From Grey's Anatomy Was Part Of Her 'Gay Awakening'

Beanie Feldstein is one of the most celebrated actresses in the film industry. She has worked in several intriguing films, including Lady Bird, The Humans, and more. In addition, Feldstein recently revealed how this particular character from the hit medical drama series Grey's Anatomy was part of her 'gay awakening.' She shared how she admired this one specific couple from the series, noting that her obsession with them was "on a different level." Read on further to know more details!

Beanie Feldstein recently appeared on Grey’s Anatomy stars Jessica Capshaw and Camilla Luddington's latest episode of their podcast Call It What It Is. According to People magazine, Feldstein shared that Capshaw's character of Dr. Arizona Robbins was a part of her "gay awakening."

She added, "Feel like I need to bring into this space, but looking back, definitely, Calzona was my gay awakening," referring to the nickname for the relationship between characters Arizona (Capshaw) and Callie Torres (Sara Ramírez). The actress admitted that she didn't recognize it at the time.



Feldstein further told Capshaw and Camilla that she felt a deep 'obsession' with the characters, reflecting that, in hindsight, there were many signs she overlooked, saying, "Looking back, I'm like, oh, there are so many kind of signs. I think a lot…"

As per the outlet, the Booksmart actress also reflected on her own journey of coming out. Feldstein mentioned that it wasn't as if she was hiding something, but it "was like I hadn't put the pieces that had been clicked in together in my own body."

She noted that once she figured it out, she came out almost immediately because she was incapable of keeping anything inside her brain or body, describing herself as an "extremely external person."

The Ladybird actress expressed that this was "a much more common queer experience than I think people talk about often." The actress added that the medical drama also "did a great job" portraying a similar journey to Callie Torres’ character arc.

She noted that sometimes you think you're one thing, and everyone tells you you're one thing, but you’re not "mad" about it, noting, "It's just something maybe doesn't feel 100% right."

Beanie Feldstein mentioned that it wasn't as if she didn’t have a fondness for the men she had dated in the past, stating they were "good, nice people" and everything was fine, acknowledging that there was "just something missing."