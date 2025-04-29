Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Sally and Audra’s Scheme Take Down Phyllis?

On The Young and the Restless, Tuesday, April 29 promises high drama as Sally Spectra and Audra Charles cook up a plan, Mariah Copeland hides a troubling secret, and Phyllis Summers faces what may be her most significant professional setback yet.

Audra and Sally join forces in a private scheming session, likely prompted by Audra’s recent run-in with Lily Winters. Sally, already harboring resentment towards Phyllis, might be nudged further into dirty-dealing by Audra, who isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty. Their alliance could spell big trouble for Phyllis, especially if Sally decides to act on Audra’s influence.

Meanwhile, Phyllis continues to spiral, particularly over her obsession with Daniel Romalotti Jr.’s position at Abbott Communications. Billy Abbott has had enough and is expected to deliver some harsh truths, possibly even firing Phyllis. Her unwillingness to let go may cost her not only her job but also her fragile grip on stability.

Over on the personal front, Mariah seems off-kilter as she reunites with Tessa Porter. Tessa quickly picks up on Mariah’s unease and pushes her to open up, but Mariah appears unwilling to reveal the full story. Whatever she’s hiding could have serious implications for their relationship, especially if secrets continue to fester.

As alliances shift and secrets threaten relationships, The Young and the Restless is gearing up for a week of emotional upheaval. Will Sally and Audra’s partnership end in disaster? Can Phyllis recover from what may be her final blow? And will Mariah’s silence drive a wedge between her and Tessa? Stay tuned—Genoa City is only getting more explosive.