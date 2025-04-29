The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Katie Expose Steffy and Daphne’s Scheme to Carter?

On The Bold and the Beautiful this Tuesday, April 29, the walls begin to close in on Steffy Forrester and Daphne Rose as their behind-the-scenes manipulation starts to surface. Katie Logan overhears just enough to blow the lid off a plan that could shatter hearts and reshape loyalties—especially Carter Walton’s.

Advertisement

Katie is already suspicious after spotting Daphne kissing Carter at the fashion show’s end. Her unease grows when she overhears a revealing conversation between Daphne and Zende Forrester Dominguez. While the entire scheme isn’t laid bare, Katie gathers that Daphne was sent to L.A. under Steffy’s orders to manipulate Carter into walking away from his relationship with Hope and giving up his power at the company.

This calculated move was intended to put Forrester Creations back under Forrester control—and Carter was the pawn. Furious, Katie confronts Daphne privately, demanding answers. Daphne, now entangled in real feelings for Carter, panics as Katie threatens to tell him everything.

Meanwhile, another Forrester clash brews as Ridge confronts Eric about his decision to center Brooke in the showstopper moment. Though the move created buzz, it left Taylor feeling sidelined and insecure. Ridge voices his concerns, but Eric remains firm, insisting that Brooke is Ridge’s true destiny. Ridge is left torn between loyalty and love, especially as Eric pushes his vision of Ridge and Brooke’s future.

Advertisement

As secrets surface and loyalties shift, The Bold and the Beautiful promises a dramatic episode filled with confrontation and heartbreak. Will Katie reveal the truth to Carter and bring down Steffy and Daphne’s plot? Or will love—and lies—continue to rule the runway? Stay tuned as the fallout begins.