General Hospital Spoilers: Will Drew’s Public Meltdown Destroy His Future?

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, April 29, tease a whirlwind of drama as Drew Cain spirals out of control, Jason Morgan issues a stern warning, and key players across Port Charles grapple with secrets, suspicions, and growing tensions.

The day kicks off with Tracy Quartermaine dropping bombshells on Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri, continuing her mission to turn him against Sonny Corinthos. Shaken, Gio turns to Jason Morgan, only to be told it’s best to forget everything he’s heard. But Gio’s unease is growing—how much does he really know about Sonny?

Meanwhile, Marco Rios and Lucas Jones enjoy some romantic downtime, deepening their bond as their relationship continues to blossom.

At the hospital, Drew confronts Portia Robinson with a harsh ultimatum. After demanding results, he threatens to expose everything to Curtis Ashford unless Portia complies. His intensity sets the tone for a volatile evening.

Over at The Savoy, Jordan confidently assures Curtis she’s in control of the Sidwell situation—she’s not just a spy, she’s Sidwell’s biggest unseen threat. But Curtis still worries for her safety. When Portia catches them in a seemingly cozy moment, questions about their dynamic are bound to rise.

Elsewhere, Anna Devane starts to connect dots involving Professor Henry Dalton and his suspicious arrival from California. Her gut tells her he may be linked to the drama surrounding Emma Scorpio-Drake, and Josslyn Jacks soon finds herself involved as she chats with Dalton about her shot at a research assistant role.

But the real storm brews with Drew. As the day ends, he explodes in a very public meltdown—captured on video by Lulu Spencer. Unbeknownst to him, Nina Reeves has set a trap. With Jacinda preparing the ketamine-laced plan and a staged bedroom scenario, Drew’s downfall may already be in motion. Nina believes this scandal will shatter his relationship with Willow once and for all.

With tensions peaking and hidden agendas unfolding, Tuesday’s General Hospital episode is packed with turning points. Will Drew recover from the fallout of his public collapse—or is Nina’s plot about to ruin him for good? And what truths will Gio, Anna, and Portia uncover as secrets bubble to the surface? Don’t miss a minute of the chaos in Port Charles.