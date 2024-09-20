Grey’s Anatomy Trailer: Season 21's First Look Marks Return Of THESE Two Characters Back Into The Medical Drama; Watch Here

Grey’s Anatomy is back with new patients and drama among the characters in season 21 of the medical show. With the trailer released by the ABC Network on Thursday, September 19, the fans got a sneak peek into what could be expected of the episodes that are set to be released by the end of the month.

The storyline of the show is expected to pick up where the last season left off, which was about Meredith Grey going head to head with Catherine Fox over the former’s findings about the Alzeihmer’s disease.

As the war between Grey and Fox continues and the characters head to source the legal solutions, other characters will go around fighting their battles amongst themselves. Meanwhile, the first look also reveals Jo going through with her pregnancy by herself, as she has not yet confessed to news to Link. Though her colleague Levi Schmitt finds out.

On the other hand, the trailer for the new season teases a budding romance between the interns, Jules and Mika, roles portrayed by Adalaide Kane and Midori Francis, respectively. Also, the Grey Sloan Memorial’s owner will be pressurized by Meredith over letting the senior doctors follow the progress on the Alzeihmer’s study.

Apart from having lots of Ellen Pompeo scenes in the show, fans would also get another actress’ glimpse as she returns to the upcoming season. Dr. Sydney Heron, the role played by Kali Rocha, will yet again step into the world of medical drama to create chaos in the storyline of Grey’s Anatomy.

During her previous appearance in the show, Dr. Sydney acted as a replacement for Dr. Miranda Bailey. Moreover, the actress also played the love interest to Derek Shepard, who ultimately went on to marry Meredith Grey and shared kids with her.

Speaking about the characters returning to the series, the showrunner, Meg Merinis, revealed to Entertainment Weekly, "You should expect some funny interactions between Sydney and some of our newer characters who've never met her.” She further added, "Her ‘healing with love’ philosophy and her kind of quirky nature is a little different for some."

The doors to Grey Sloan Memorial will open for the audience again on September 26. The show will be available to stream on Hulu.

