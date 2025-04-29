The Office Star BJ Novak is Off The Market: Actor Begins Dating TikTok Star Delaney Rowe; Know Details

BJ Novak, best known for his role as Ryan Howard on The Office, is reportedly dating TikTok sensation Delaney Rowe. While neither has officially confirmed the relationship, according to PEOPLE, sources close to the couple say the two are getting serious.

The dating rumors first surfaced in December 2024, when the 45-year-old actor and the 28-year-old content creator were seen together at New York City's Bowery Hotel. The buzz intensified after they were photographed attending The Official How Long Gone after-party in November.

Advertisement

While representatives for Novak and Rowe have not responded to press inquiries, their joint public appearances—including one noted by Deuxmoi—have only added to the mounting evidence. Novak has been previously linked to longtime friend and collaborator Mindy Kaling, with whom he shares a famously "complicated" but enduring bond.

Delaney Rowe, meanwhile, rose to fame with her comedic monologues on TikTok. This includes her viral video featuring her as the “insufferable female lead” of an indie film. A creative force behind all her own content, Rowe has amassed a loyal following of over 3 million on TikTok and 1 million on Instagram.

As Novak and Rowe’s relationship continues to blossom under the public eye, fans are watching closely to see if the two will make it Instagram official. Whether this new romance is casual or something more lasting, it’s clear that this pairing is already captivating both Hollywood and the internet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Meghan Markle Working on Bombshell Memoir After Prince Harry’s Spare? Actress Spills Beans