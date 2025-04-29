Kim Kardashian Has Befitting Response to 10 Million USD Paris Robbers Ahead of Trial: Her 20,000 Diamond Anklets; SEE

Kim Kardashian is sending a strong message to her alleged Paris robbers, nearly 10 years later. In new photos posted on Instagram, Kim was seen wearing multiple diamond-studded anklets during a recent vacation in Maui. It's a rare move as previously, she said that she would never wear flashy jewelry again.

Kim showed off four sparkling anklets just days before the trial of her alleged robbers began. Known as the 'Grandpa Robbers', is finally facing court over the 2016 Paris heist where Kim Kardashian was bound, gagged, and robbed at gunpoint of nearly USD 10 million in jewelry.

After the traumatic incident, Kim stated she would no longer wear or flaunt expensive jewelry. She kept her promise for the most part, making her latest Instagram post all the more significant. Kim is also expected to travel to Paris next month to testify at the trial.

During the Paris robbery, Kim’s USD 4 million engagement ring from Kanye West was stolen. The ring had been posted on Instagram shortly before the robbery, which many believe made her a target. Speaking publicly afterwards, Kim shared she would stay away from flashy jewelry to prioritize her safety.

Although she has mostly avoided showing off her jewelry since the incident, Kim made a few exceptions at major events. In July 2024, Kim attended a wedding in India wearing large diamond pieces. She reportedly had a meltdown after losing a huge diamond during the celebrations.

Kim has also parted ways with some of her famous jewelry. She said that her ex-husband Kris Humphries took back her engagement ring during their divorce, even though she paid most of its cost, as per TMZ.

In January 2023, Kim bought Princess Diana’s iconic diamond-and-amethyst cross pendant for nearly USD 200,000 at Sotheby's Royal & Noble auction. She wore the piece publicly at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2024. Just a month earlier, she paired a Tiffany & Co. pink diamond necklace and matching earrings at the Academy Museum Gala.

Despite these few appearances, Kim has kept her jewelry showcase minimal on social media. This makes her recent Maui post, wearing flashy anklets, a quiet but powerful statement.

