Lady Bird's Saoirse Ronan Secretly Marries Co-Star Jack Lowden; Here’s All We Know About The Private Ceremony

Another celebrity has taken the big step and found her happily ever after! According to The Sunday Independent. four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan married her co-star from Mary Queen of Scots, Jack Lowden, in a private ceremony last weekend. The actress exchanged vows with her longtime partner in her hometown Edinburgh, Scotland.

The Scottish civil marriage register confirms that Ronan and Lowden are officially married. The low-key wedding does not come as a surprise with the pair having been immensely private about their love life since they began dating.

A couple of fans speculated that the couple was engaged after Dunkirk actor Lowden posted a snap in 2023 while the two were on a hiking trip on the Ben Vrackie summit in Perthshire, Scotland, last July 2024. There are currently no official pictures available from the pair's special day.

More about Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden

Scottish actor Jack Lowden began his career at 18 and starred in a television advertisement for Irn-Bru, sending up High School Musical. He has received several awards including two BAFTA Scotland Awards and a Laurence Olivier Award. Lowen also has several film credits under his name like The Tunnel, War & Peace, and The Passing Bells, He has also starred in Mary Queen of Scots with his now-wife Ronan.

Moreover, you'll likely recognize Lowden from his performances in Dunkirk, Slow Horses, and The Gold. Interestingly, The couple is said to have met in 2018 on the set of their film, Mary Queen of Scots. She starred alongside Margot Robbie as Mary Stuart with him playing her husband, Henry Darnley. Relationship rumors started in 2018 December, when they were spotted at an afterparty for Mary Queen of Scots, according to Page Six.

More about the couple's secret and private engagement

The couple sparked engagement rumors in October 2023 and according to Cosmopolitan Lowden reportedly got down on his knees during a hiking holiday in Perthshire that July, and also sent fans wild when he shared a now-deleted picture on Instagram where you get a glimpse of her hand with a diamond ring.

Meanwhile, Ronan, had her breakthrough role as a precocious teenager in Atonement (2007), earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Since then, she has starred in The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird (2017), and portrayed Jo March in Gerwig's Little Women (2019).

